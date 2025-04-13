Huntsville City Football Club Claims 1-1 Draw on the Road against Crown Legacy FC

Huntsville City Football Club picked up a hard-fought 1-1 draw on the road Sunday evening against Crown Legacy FC. The Boys in Blue walked away with the extra point after winning their second straight shootout, topping Crown Legacy 4-3 from the spot.

Huntsville came out sharp in the first half, creating early chances with Gunnar Studenhofft and Alan Carleton both testing the Crown Legacy keeper. The pressure paid off when Christian Koffi stepped up to the penalty spot and coolly converted to put HCFC ahead going into halftime.

Ethan O'Brien added another quality look on goal before the hosts found the equalizer to level the match in the second half. Neither side could break the deadlock in regular time, sending the contest to penalties where Huntsville once again held their nerve. HCFC converted four of five from the spot to seal the shootout victory.

The Boys in Blue return home this Sunday for a special Easter evening clash at Wicks Family Field, where fans can enjoy an Easter egg hunt, new merch drops, fun games, and delicious new concession items. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.

