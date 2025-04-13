Colorado Rapids 2 Secures Three Points on the Road against Portland Timbers 2

April 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (2-1-1, 7 pts.) earned three points against Portland Timbers 2 (0-3-2, 3 pts.) at Providence Park on Sunday afternoon. Kimani Stewart-Baynes scored the first goal of the match while Malik Pinto nailed home the game winner. Both assists came from Homegrown midfielder Sam Bassett and marked the first assists of his professional career.

The game started quickly with the home side finding a break in the back line to score the first goal in just the third minute of the match. Kyle Linhares was fed a through ball from Mataeo Bunbury to beat the defense and placed a shot into the back of the net after it took a deflection off of defender Charlie Harper.

The back line continued to be tested by a hungry Portland offense, asking Rapids 2 goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo to make four saves in the first half.

The two sides headed into the second 45 with Portland up by one in search of their first three points of the season.

Despite the early lead, the Rapids' offense continued to push for their opening goal, finding the equalizer in the 51st minute.

Homegrown midfielder Bassett won the ball in the midfield and played a long pass to Stewart-Baynes on the left flank. The first team forward carried the ball into the box and released a right footed strike to the far post for his second of the season for Rapids 2. His first came during the team's last match against St. Louis CITY2, giving him back-to-back goals in MLS NEXT Pro matches.

The offensive efforts ramped up in the second half with Colorado's Pinto making an immediate impact after subbing on in the 73rd minute. The midfielder found himself in space after receiving a short pass from Bassett and managed to lay off a strike from outside of the box to earn his first Rapids 2 goal in the 77th minute.

The goal marked the game-winner for the match and gave Colorado its second win of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Rapids 2 will play one more road match against North Texas SC on Sunday, April 20, at Choctaw Stadium before returning home for their first home match on April 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

**

Scoring Summary:

POR - Kyle Linhares (Mataeo Bunbury) 3'

COL - Kimani Stewart-Baynes (Sam Bassett) 51'

COL - Malik Pinto (Sam Bassett) 77'

Notables:

Game Stats

First team F Kimani Stewart-Baynes scored the equalizer in today's match, recording back-to-back goals in MLS NEXT Pro matches.

M Malik Pinto recorded his first goal for Rapids 2 in the 77th minute of the match.

Homegrown M Sam Bassett recorded his first two professional assists in today's game against Portland.

First team M Daouda Amadou tied former midfielder Robinson Aguirre for the most appearances (62) made by a Rapids 2 player in club history.

GK Zackory Campagnolo logged his first start of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season and made four saves across the match.

First team D Jackson Travis made his first club appearance of the 2025 season, returning from an injury and successful surgery on his right hand.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.