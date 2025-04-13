Crew Take 2-1 Win over St. Louis CITY SC

April 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

The Crew earned a 2-1 road victory against St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park on Sunday, April 13.

The Black & Gold (5-0-3) are one of only two unbeaten MLS teams (Inter Miami CF, 4-0-3) in 2025. The two clubs face off next Saturday at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Columbus (18 points) ranks first in the Eastern Conference and second in the Supporters' Shield (Vancouver Whitecaps, 19 points, 6-1-1).

It is the second time in franchise history that the Crew are unbeaten through eight matches of a campaign (2010, 6-0-2).

With tonight's win, the Black & Gold have improved their regular season unbeaten streak to 11 matches (8-0-3) dating back to 2024, their third-longest such streak in the Club history.

19 matches - 2004-2005

14 matches - 2017-2018

11 matches (***active***) - 2024-2025

This year marks only the second time in Club history that the Crew have won three out of their first four road matches (1999). It's also only the second time the Club is undefeated through their first four road matches (2010, 2-0-2).

The Crew have scored 12 goals in 2025, tied for their second-most goals through eight matches since the 34-match schedule was introduced in 2011.

18 - 2023 (under Head Coach Wilfried Nancy)

12 - 2013, 2015, 2020, and 2025

11 - 2017, 2018

The Black & Gold have allowed only six goals, tied for the Club's second-fewest through eight matches since the 34-match schedule was introduced in 2011.

2 - 2020

6 - 2011, 2021, and 2025

7 - 2013 and 2024

With tonight's two goals, the Crew have posted multiple goals in an MLS-best 46 regular season matches since 2023 (21 in 2023, 21 in 2024 and four in 2025). Inter Miami CF ranks second with 42 such contests.

Through eight matches, Columbus has outscored opponents 8-4 in the first half. The only time the Black & Gold have trailed at the intermission is at San Diego FC (1-1, March 15).

Defender Steven Moreira scored the leveler for the Crew in the 45+2nd minute of the match.

Moreira scored his first goal of the season and fourth career.

On Moreira's goal, midfielder Max Arfsten earned his second assist of the season and 12th career in his 50th MLS appearance. Forward Diego Rossi recorded the secondary assist, his first assist of 2025 and 36th career.

Forward Diego Rossi scored the game-winning goal for the Crew in the 55th minute.

Rossi registered his team-high fifth goal of the season, tied for the third-most in MLS this season and one shy of the Golden Boot lead (Vancouver's Brian White, 6; Philadelphia's Tai Baribo, 6).

Setting up Rossi's goal, midfielder Dylan Chambost tallied his third assist of the year and eighth career.

New Crew Designated Player Dániel Gazdag made his official debut for the Crew, entering after halftime.

Midfielder Amar Sejdić made his official Crew debut, subbing into the match in the 90th minute.

The Crew face Inter Miami CF at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, April 19 [4:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

