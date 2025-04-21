Timbers2 Travel to SoCal to Take on Ventura County FC

April 21, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







Timbers2 travels to Thousand Oaks, Calif. for a matchup with Venutra County FC on Wednesday at William Rolland Stadium. Watch the match live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

After a 10-day break, Timbers2 are back in action in Thousand Oaks, Calif. for a midweek matchup with MLS NEXT PRO Western Conference leaders Ventura County FC on Wednesday April 23. Kickoff from William Rolland Stadium is set for 7:00pm PT and will air live on MLS Season Pass.

How to Watch

Watch live on MLS Season Pass.

Wednesday April 23 - 7pm PT from William Rolland Stadium.

Watch Live

The Storyline

Timbers2 are still looking for their first regular time victory of the 2025 MLS NEXT PRO season. Currently in 12th place in the Western Conference, Portland has a 0-3-2 record through their first five games, with one draw ending in a PK shootout win/additional point. Head coach Serge Dinkota's side have started games hot, drawing blood first and often quickly after the initial whistle. Several Timbers Academy and new signings have seen professional debuts and gotten on the scoresheet.

In their last outing, T2 dropped a 2-1 result to Colorado Rapids2 at Providence Park two Saturdays ago, after going up 1-0 in the third minute of the match, courtesy of Kyle Linhares. Linhares, 22, has been on a hot start to the campaign, scoring two goals and dishing an assist across five games played (all starts). Impressively, both his goals have come no later than 180 seconds after the referee's initial whistle.

Ventura County FC lead the West after five matches with a 4-1-0 record. Led by German forward Luis Müller's six goal contributions (four goals, two assists) in five games (all starts), they've hit the ground running in 2025, only losing to LAFC 2 in the second matchday of the season. Since that lone loss, they've gone on to win three-straight by outsocring their opponents 6-3. At home, VCFC remains undefeated, recording three wins in three matches.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.