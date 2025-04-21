Stefan Chirila Named MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchweek

April 21, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati forward Stefan Chirila has been named the MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 6, the league announced today. Chirila earns a spot in the weekly league awards for the first time this season following FC Cincinnati 2's 3-1 win against New York Red Bulls II on Sunday night.

Chirila scored and assisted in the team's first win of the year and played a key role in handing Red Bulls II their first loss of the season. After scoring seven goals in 20 appearances across all competitions for FCC 2 in 2024, Chirila tallied his first of the 2025 campaign in the 14th minute with skillful control and an even better turn to give him space to make a play on goal.

The forward also showcased his playmaking ability in the 57th minute when Chirila picked out Kenji Mboma Dem with a perfectly placed and weighted long ball, putting his attacking partner in on goal for the Orange and Blue's third and final goal of the night. Chirila registered five assists in 2024 and is one of three players for FCC 2 to log an assist in 2025.

Chirila is also just one of two players to have started all five matches of the season and play every minute of action so far and ranks second on the team in shots (11) and shots on target (6), trailing only Mboma Dem in the categories. Chirila's inclusion in the weekly honors is the first representation for FC Cincinnati 2 this season.

FC Cincinnati 2 Weekly Honors (2025)

Stefan Chirila - MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 6

