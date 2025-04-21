Recap: Stoppage Time Winner from Colton Swan Gives Rapids 2 Third Consecutive Victory

April 21, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 (3-1-1, 10 pts.) secured their third consecutive victory in a 2-3 result on the road against North Texas SC (3-2-1, 9 pts.) on Sunday night. Goals from Mamadou Billo Diop, Sam Bassett, and Colton Swan all were enough for Rapids 2 to take all three points at Choctaw Stadium.

The Rapids held all of the momentum in this match right from the opening whistle, leading to the club finding the back of the net first in the 11th minute. After receiving a perfectly placed long throw-in from Alex Harris, Diop only needed one touch to send in a shot from distance to give Rapids 2 the early lead.

The goal was Diop's first of his professional career, coming in his first start since signing with the club at the start of the 2025 season. The assist from Harris also marked the first of his professional career.

Colorado continued their attack on the road following their first goal. More efforts from Diop and Kimani Stewart-Baynes came close, but the club wouldn't find another until the 39th minute.

After winning the ball around midfield, Diop found an open Bassett, who drove down the center of the pitch with purpose. The midfielder then shredded a defender with a fake shot and then cut in with his left foot to take a shot with pace to beat the North Texas goalkeeper for his side's second of the night.

Bassett's goal was his second of the season. The assist from Diop was the first of his professional career.

Rapids 2 entered halftime with the two-goal lead, but there was still plenty of action in store for this match at Choctaw Stadium.

Right out of the halftime break, the hosts managed to grab one back. Following a counterattack, North Texas captain Sam Sarver found the back of the net to cut their deficit in half.

Nort Texas would then manage to equalize off a penalty kick taken by Sarver to even the scoreline at two goals apiece.

From there, both clubs were limited in their attacking chances for a majority of the second half. Each side was looking for the goal that would prevent a shootout and earn them all three points. It would take until the match's final moments, but it would be Rapids 2 who would secure the game-winning goal.

After two minutes of stoppage time was given by the referee, Rapids 2 knew they had few opportunities left in them. With just 30 seconds to go, the club began an attack down the left side of the pitch. Defender Anderson Rosa carried the ball and sent in a cross that found the head of Diop, who took a headed shot that deflected off the left post. To be there for a rebound was Noah Strellnauer, who directed the ball centrally to an open Swan for the easy finish to give his side the lead with virtually no time remaining.

The goal was Swan's third of the season and the fifth of his career in MLS NEXT Pro. Strellnauer's assist marked his second of the season and the sixth of his MLS NEXT Pro career.

Rapids 2 will have a quick turnaround ahead of their first home match of the 2025 season against Minnesota United FC 2. Information on the location of the match will be announced within the coming week. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Scoring Summary:

COL - Mamadou Billo Diop (Alex Harris) 11'

COL - Sam Bassett (Mamadou Billo Diop) 39'

NTX - Sam Sarver (Anthony Ramirez, Joshua Torquato) 48'

NTX - Sam Sarver (PK) 55'

COL - Colton Swan (Noah Strellnauer) 90+2'

Notables:

F Mamadou Billo Diop recorded his first professional goal in his first start with the team since joining the club at the start of the 2025 season.

Diop also recorded his first professional assist on Sam Bassett's goal in the 39th minute.

M Sam Bassett recorded his second goal of the season after scoring in the 39th minute.

F Colton Swan scored his third goal of the season in stoppage time of the second half to give Colorado all three points on the night.

F Alex Harris recorded his first professional assist in the match on Diop's goal in the 11th minute.

M Noah Strellnauer added his second assist of the season on Swan's game-winning goal in stoppage time.

M Daouda Amadou surpassed former midfielder Robinson Aguirre for the most appearance in Rapids 2 history tonight, making his 63rd all-time appearance.

M Antony García made his first appearance of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season after being subbed on in the 78th minute.

Colorado Rapids 2 have now won three consecutive MLS NEXT Pro matches for the first time since October of 2023.

Colorado Rapids 2 has tied their all-time record for consecutive wins on the road, recording three consecutive road wins for the first time since July of 2023.

