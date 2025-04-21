Colton Swan Named MLS NEXT Rising Star of Matchweek 6 for Game-Winning Goal against North Texas SC

April 21, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Rapids Academy forward Colton Swan boosted Rapids 2 to its third consecutive win after finding the back of the net in a 2-3 victory over defending MLS NEXT Pro champions North Texas SC. Swan's game-winning goal earned him the title of MLS NEXT Rising Star of Matchweek 6, marking the second time the Academy striker has been given this award across two seasons in MLS NEXT Pro.

As the clock was winding down at Choctaw Stadium, Colorado had one final push in them to find the back of the net for three points on the night.

Defender Anderson Rosa was first on the ball, crossing a long pass into the box to the far post to find the head of Mamadou Billo Diop. The forward made contact with the cross and placed a header that came off the back post to find Academy midfielder Noah Strellanauer. Strellnauer was able to center the ball and gave fellow Academy teammate Swan the opportunity to poke one past the North Texas goalkeeper for his third goal of the season.

Swan's goal marked the fifth of his professional career and helped Rapids 2 in recording three consecutive wins, a feat that had not been accomplished by the team since October of 2023. All three wins also came on the road, tying Rapids 2's all-time record for consecutive road wins.

In addition to Swan's stoppage time winner, first team midfielder Sam Bassett and forward Diop added goals of their own.

Rapids 2 will now look ahead towards their first home match of the season on Thursday, April 24, at 6 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

