MATCHDAY: Timbers2 Remain at Home to Host Colorado Rapids 2

April 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Timbers2 remain at home this Sunday, April 13 for an afternoon matchup with the visiting Colorado Rapids 2. Kickoff from Providence Park is set for 1pm PT and will air live on MLS Season Pass.

Sunday April 13 - 1pm Kickoff. Tickets for Timbers2 matches are free, but must be reserved in advanced through SeatGeek.

How to Watch

Sunday's match airs live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The Storyline

Timbers2 (12th in West, 0-2-2, 3pts) suffered a 2-1 loss last weekend to North Texas SC. The match started off on the right foot as Kyle Linhares outsmarted the NTX 'keeper to find the opener just 28 seconds after the initial whistle. The rest of the battle would be very tight, with the visitors ultimately finding the victory in the third minute of second half stoppage time.

Despite the tough start to the 2025 campaign, T2 has an opportunity to pick up their first win of the year at home this Sunday as they host Colorado Rapids 2 (10th in West, 1-1-1, 4pts) at Providence Park. Portland has started games hot, scoring first in all of their games in 2025. They'll look to take advantage of a Rapids 2 defense that is 20th in MLS NEXT Pro play in goals conceded per match (2).

