Sullivan Goal Lifts Toronto FC II over Inter Miami CF II

April 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (2W-2L-0T, 6 points) recorded a resilient 1-0 road victory against Inter Miami CF II (1W-3L-1T, 4 points) at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, courtesy of captain Michael Sullivan's game-winning golazo on Thursday evening.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made a pair of changes from his side that started against New England Revolution II nearly two weeks ago, with Richard Chukwu and Malik Henry coming in for Stefan Kapor and Antone Bossenberry.

Toronto FC II nearly found an opener in the opening half's biggest goalscoring opportunity, when captain Michael Sullivan's header off Hassan Ayari's free-kick hit the post in the 22nd minute.

The Young Reds were reduced to 10 men when defender Reid Fisher was shown a second yellow card in the 65th minute of play.

Inter Miami CF II were then reduced to 10 themselves when Leo Afonso was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Nathaniel Edwards in the 76th minute.

Moments later, debutant Micah Chisholm's low cross into the box was redirected into the path of Michael Sullivan and the club captain unleashed an unstoppable volley past Miami goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo to give his side a late second-half lead.

The 80th minute golazo marked the former Pitt's first goal for TFC II and stood as the game-winner of the Thursday night affair, as the 10-men Young Reds held on to secure the resilient 1-0 road victory and all three points from Chase Stadium.

Following four road games to open the new campaign, Toronto FC II return home to host Carolina Core FC in their home opener on Friday, April 18. Kick-off from York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Scoring Summary:

TOR - Michael Sullivan 80'

Misconduct Summary:

MIA - Leo Afonso 36' (caution)

TOR - Reid Fisher 37' (caution) 

MIA - Bailey Sparks 44' (caution)

TOR - Reid Fisher 65' (ejection) 

MIA - Leo Afonso 76' (ejection)

MIA - Preston Plambeck 85' (caution)

TOR - Adisa De Rosario 90' (caution) 

MIA - Bryan Destin 90+1' (caution)

Lineups:

INTER MIAMI CF II - Rocco Ríos Novo; Tyler Hall, Ryan Sailor, Giovanni Ferraina (C), Samuel Basabe; Bailey Sparks (Bryan Destin 84'), Santiago Morales, Ricardo Montenegro; Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida (Preston Plambeck 69'), Cohen Yuval (Mateo Saja 69'), Leo Afonso

Substitutes Not Used: Ivan Schmid, Alejo Ristano, Kendry Villafuerte, Derrek Martinez, Santiago Ledesma, Cristian Ortiz

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Reid Fisher, Ythallo, Richard Chukwu; Malik Henry (Mark Fisher 59'), Marko Stojadinovic, Lucas Olguin (Micah Chisholm 76'), Nathaniel Edwards (Antone Bossenberry 90+6'); Michael Sullivan (C), Hassan Ayari (Andrei Dumitru 77'), Charlie Sharp (Dékwon Barrow 59')

Substitutes Not Used: Nathaniel Abraham, Patrick McDonald, Costa Iliadis

Notables:

Michael Sullivan scored his first goal for Toronto FC II.

Micah Chisholm made his TFC II debut as a 76th minute substitute, becoming the eighth player to make his club debut during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

The Young Reds kept their second clean sheet of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.