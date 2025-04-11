Huntsville City Football Club Travels to Crown Legacy

April 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

This Sunday, April 13th, Huntsville City FC is back in action this Sunday against Crown Legacy 2 for the first time this season! The Boys in Blue are coming off an intense home match that ended in a penalty shootout, and they're looking to bring that energy on the road.

Here are five things to know for this weekend's match, airing live on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.

1. First-Time Matchup - It's our first clash with Crown Legacy 2 this year.

2. First Responders Night - While this Sunday's match sets the stage, the next time Crown Legacy comes to town is June 20th for First Responders Night, presented by Huntsville Hospital and TOC. We'll be celebrating our Rocket City heroes with emergency vehicles on display, special recognitions, and exciting halftime games.

3. The Start of a Home Stretch - After this match, Huntsville will be home for three straight home matches- let's pack the stands!

4. Looking Ahead to Easter Sunday - Following this match, mark your calendars for HCFC Dog Days on April 20th, with an in-match Easter egg hunt and a chance to bring your pup to the game.

5. Momentum Matters - After a hard-fought battle on March 28th, the team is hungry for three points and ready to put on a show.

