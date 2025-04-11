Tacoma Defiance Falls 3-2 to LAFC2 Thursday Evening at Titan Stadium

April 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance vs. LAFC2

FULLERTON, CALIF. - Tacoma Defiance (2-2-0, 6 points) fell 3-2 on the road to LAFC2 (2-1-1, 7 points) Thursday evening at Titan Stadium. Osaze De Rosario scored a brace for Tacoma - giving him a league-leading five goals on the season - in a back-and-forth affair that saw both teams finish the match with 10 men. Following tonight's fixture, Defiance returns home to host USL Championship side Oakland Roots SC in the Third Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday, April 15 at Starfire Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Paramount+).

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 2 - LAFC2 3

Thursday, April 10, 2025

Venue: Titan Stadium

Referee: Mark Verso

Assistants: Salvador Reyes, Melissa Beck

Fourth official: Felix Granados

Weather: 75 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

TAC - Osaze De Rosario (penalty) 15'

LAFC - Charlie Rosenthal (Matthew Evans) 48'

LAFC - Matthew Evans (Tommy Mihalić) 52'

TAC - Osaze De Rosario (Peter Kingston) 58'

LAFC - Matthew Evans (penalty) 88'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TAC - Osaze De Rosario (caution) 12'

LAFC - Matías Wanchope (caution) 24'

LAFC - Marius Aiyenero (ejection) 38'

TAC - Peter Kingston (caution) 45'+2'

TAC - Leo Burney (ejection) 66'

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance - Jacob Castro; Peter Kingston, Kaito Yamada, Stuart Hawkins, Travian Sousa; Snyder Brunell - captain, Edson Carli (Raffery Pedder 57'); Joonmo Kang (Leo Burney 57'), Yu Tsukanome (Danny Robles 41'), Sebastian Gomez (Elias Katsaros 90'); Osaze De Rosario (Jackson Khoury 76')

Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Charles Dodzi

Total shots: 15

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 20

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 6

Saves: 4

LAFC2 - Cabral Carter; Deryk Jones Jr., Adrian Sanders, Érick Díaz, Kenneth Nielsen (Carlos Diaz 46'); DeCarlo Guerra (Gavin Zambrano 79'), Jude Terry (Tommy Mihalić 46'), Matías Wanchope (Matthew Evans 46'); Charlie Rosenthal (Kairo Walters 84'), Marius Aiyenero, Sebastian Nava

Substitutes not used: Bryan Moyado, Christian Díaz, James Romero

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 15

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 2

