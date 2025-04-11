Tacoma Defiance Falls 3-2 to LAFC2 Thursday Evening at Titan Stadium
April 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
FULLERTON, CALIF. - Tacoma Defiance (2-2-0, 6 points) fell 3-2 on the road to LAFC2 (2-1-1, 7 points) Thursday evening at Titan Stadium. Osaze De Rosario scored a brace for Tacoma - giving him a league-leading five goals on the season - in a back-and-forth affair that saw both teams finish the match with 10 men. Following tonight's fixture, Defiance returns home to host USL Championship side Oakland Roots SC in the Third Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday, April 15 at Starfire Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Paramount+).
MATCH SUMMARY
Tacoma Defiance 2 - LAFC2 3
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Venue: Titan Stadium
Referee: Mark Verso
Assistants: Salvador Reyes, Melissa Beck
Fourth official: Felix Granados
Weather: 75 degrees and sunny
SCORING SUMMARY
TAC - Osaze De Rosario (penalty) 15'
LAFC - Charlie Rosenthal (Matthew Evans) 48'
LAFC - Matthew Evans (Tommy Mihalić) 52'
TAC - Osaze De Rosario (Peter Kingston) 58'
LAFC - Matthew Evans (penalty) 88'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
TAC - Osaze De Rosario (caution) 12'
LAFC - Matías Wanchope (caution) 24'
LAFC - Marius Aiyenero (ejection) 38'
TAC - Peter Kingston (caution) 45'+2'
TAC - Leo Burney (ejection) 66'
LINEUPS & STATS
Tacoma Defiance - Jacob Castro; Peter Kingston, Kaito Yamada, Stuart Hawkins, Travian Sousa; Snyder Brunell - captain, Edson Carli (Raffery Pedder 57'); Joonmo Kang (Leo Burney 57'), Yu Tsukanome (Danny Robles 41'), Sebastian Gomez (Elias Katsaros 90'); Osaze De Rosario (Jackson Khoury 76')
Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Charles Dodzi
Total shots: 15
Shots on goal: 5
Fouls: 20
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 6
Saves: 4
LAFC2 - Cabral Carter; Deryk Jones Jr., Adrian Sanders, Érick Díaz, Kenneth Nielsen (Carlos Diaz 46'); DeCarlo Guerra (Gavin Zambrano 79'), Jude Terry (Tommy Mihalić 46'), Matías Wanchope (Matthew Evans 46'); Charlie Rosenthal (Kairo Walters 84'), Marius Aiyenero, Sebastian Nava
Substitutes not used: Bryan Moyado, Christian Díaz, James Romero
Total shots: 12
Shots on goal: 7
Fouls: 15
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 3
Saves: 2
