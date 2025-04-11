Match Preview: Chattanooga FC at Carolina Core FC

April 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC visits Carolina Core FC in the first Battle of the Independents of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season on Sunday, April 13, with kick-off set for 3:00 p.m. ET at Truist Point Stadium in High Point, North Carolina.

Chattanooga FC looks to remain unbeaten in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season and keep its spot at the top of the Eastern Conference when it travels to face Carolina Core FC on Sunday afternoon.

Head Coach Chris Nugent's side has started the season strongly with two home wins and clean sheets coupled with a 2-1 victory at Inter Miami CF II and a 2-2 draw and shootout win for the extra point at Atlanta United 2.

The match with The Foxes has been dubbed the 'Battle of the Independents' to signify both clubs' unique status as the league's first two independent clubs (unaffiliated to an MLS first team).

Last season, Chattanooga won the first-ever meeting between the sides on April 27th thanks to goals from Jesus Ibarra and Milo Garvanian. However, Carolina edged the last two head-to-heads of the 2024 campaign with narrow 2-1 wins.

The two teams will not meet again until the latter stages of the season, with Carolina hosting once more on August 16th and Chattanooga hosting The Foxes on September 21st.

Coach's Corner

Head Coach Nugent spoke about the kind of match he is anticipating in the Piedmont Triad this weekend.

"They've [Carolina] been impressive so far against some good teams," said Nugent. "They have a similar squad to us in terms of it being slightly older in comparison with the rest of the league. They have very good technical players and a good idea of how they want to play. Towards the end of last year you could see what they're trying to do and they had different phases of how they want to play. They're well-coached and have good, clever ideas on the ball individually. It's going to be a tough game. They're coming off a great result against NYCFC II, and they'll have a good crowd as well. It will be a real test. We're all excited for it.

"We just need to be consistent with what we're doing. We've been building on our identity as the season's progressed. We want to stay disciplined in who we are, and we don't want to go chasing a game. Each player knows their strengths and their role in the team, and that's starting to shine through."

Did you know?

Chattanooga FC forward Keegan Ancelin is tied joint-second in league goals scored (3) alongside seven other players

Ancelin and Daniel Mangarov also both have a club-leading two assists after four matches played

CFC goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović is joint-top of the league with two clean sheets alongside New England's JD Gunn and St. Louis' Colin Welsh

Jakupović leads the league in saves per 90 minutes (6)

Know the Opponent

Carolina Core FC is coached by two-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and former Jamaica national team goalkeeper Donovan Ricketts, who took in the off-season on October 18th. Like Nugent, Ricketts served as assistant coach in 2024 before moving into the head coach role for the club.

The team is captained by experienced MLS NEXT Pro midfielder Jacob Evans, who leads the team with three goals so far this season. Facundo Canete is at the center of the team's midfield and an influential presence for Ricketts' side.

The Foxes are coming off a 5-0 victory over NYCFCII thanks to five unique goalscorers, which represented the most goals scored in a single match by the club and the largest margin of victory so far in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Watch Party

Can't make it to High Point? Not to worry! Cheers Collective member Gate 11 Distillery will be hosting the club's official away match watch party, with drink special discounts for season ticket holders and more in store.

Match info

Venue: Truist Point Stadium | High Point, North Carolina

Kick-off: 3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 13

Broadcast: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV | Talent: Matt Pedersen

Referees:

Josiah Parke

Head Referee

Colin Ashley

Assistant Referee 1

Tre Gaither

Assistant Referee 2

Andrew Paulen

4th Official

