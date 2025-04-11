Austin FC Signs Riley Thomas to First Team Contract

April 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club has signed defender Riley Thomas to an MLS contract. Thomas, 23, joins Austin FC on a deal guaranteed through the end of the 2025 season with options for 2026 and 2027.

Thomas also signed a loan agreement with Austin FC II and remains eligible to appear in MLS NEXT Pro matches.

"I'm happy to sign an MLS contract with Austin FC," said Thomas. "I already feel as though I have grown a lot as a player in the short time since I joined the Club and I'm grateful for all the support I've been given by the coaches, staff, and my teammates."

Thomas joined the Club last December via the MLS SuperDraft and initially signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with Austin FC II on February 13. He has made two (2) MLS NEXT Pro appearances to date, playing all 90 minutes of ATXFC II's 4-2 win against Colorado Rapids 2 and 0-0 draw against St. Louis City 2. Thomas was on the bench for Austin FC's last four (4) MLS matches via a series of Short-Term Agreements.

A product of the University of North Carolina, Thomas appeared in 86 matches across five (5) seasons at UNC, starting 85 of them. In 2024, he was selected as a United Soccer Coaches Third Team All-American. He was voted to the All-ACC Second Team and named to the All-ACC Academic Team for the third year in a row as a senior. Thomas helped Carolina to be the fifth-best scoring defense in the nation and first in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2023.

"We identified Riley as a young player with good potential last winter in the SuperDraft, and we look forward to helping him continue his development," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell.

Thomas will occupy a Supplemental slot on the Austin FC roster.

