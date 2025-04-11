Colorado Rapids 2 Search Second Win of the Season in Match against Portland Timbers 2

April 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 will face off against Portland Timbers 2 in the team's fourth consecutive road match of the season on Sunday afternoon at Providence Park. Kickoff on April 13 is set for 2:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The team took on St. Louis CITY2 last weekend, earning their first three points of the season in a 1-0 win at Energizer Park. First team forward Kimani Stewart-Baynes gave the team its only goal of the match in the 45th minute off an assist from Rapids Academy's Colton Swan.

The victory also marked the team's first clean sheet of the season. Homegrown goalkeeper Adam Beaudry stood between the sticks for 90 minutes before goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo was asked to step in after Beaudry received a red card. Campagnolo did well to close out the game in stoppage time, making a game-winning save in the 91st minute of the match.

The team will now look to continue its winning ways against a Timbers 2 side in Portland. The Timbers have recently struggled to put together a strong string of performances, having recorded two losses and two draws so far in 2025.

In the Timbers' most recent match, Portland fell to the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Champions North Texas SC in a 1-2 result at Providence Park. Despite finding the opening goal in the first minute of the match, the Timbers were not able to hold onto the early lead and dropped all three points on the weekend.

The Rapids and Timbers last faced off on Decision Day of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season. Portland got the best of Colorado in a 0-1 result at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium. The Timbers managed to hold Rapids 2 scoreless across both contests in 2024.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.