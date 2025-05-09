Timbers2 Return Home to Host Rivals Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

May 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Timbers2 are back at home for a pair of matches, beginning with Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 on Friday, May 9. Kickoff from Providence Park is set for 1pm PT. Secure your seats or catch the game on MLS Season Pass.

Free Admission - Get Your Tickets

Come support T2!

Friday May 9 - 1pm Kickoff.

Tickets for Timbers2 matches are free, but must be reserved in advanced through SeatGeek.

How to Watch

Friday's match airs live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The Storyline

Timbers2 suffered a 5-0 defeat to The Town FC last Saturday, bringing them to 13th place in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference standings with a 1-4-2 record. However, Portland's lone victory came on the road at Ventura County FC - a club tied for first in the West - indicating the potential this year's squad has at taking it to any team in MLS NEXT Pro.

Six T2 players received first team call-ups on Tuesday for the Timbers' U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 matchup with T2 rivals Tacoma Defiance. Coming on as second half substitutes and helping propel the Timbers to the comeback 3-2 win, Sawyer Jura, Kyle Linhares, Danny Nuñez, and Gage Guerra all saw action, with the latter three making their first team debuts, and Guerra getting on the scoresheet.

Vancouver Whitcaps FC 2 make their only visit to the Rose City in 2025 on Friday. The two teams' previous encounter on March 29 in Vancouver ended in a 1-1 draw, with the hosts taking the penalty shootout win. As they meet five matchweeks later, Vancouver arrives in mixed form, recording just one win in five games and sliding down to 10th in the Western Conference.







