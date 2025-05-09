Chicago Fire FC II Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Geni Kanyane

May 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II today announced that the Club has signed 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Geni Kanyane (pronounced: GEH-nee kan-YAH-nay) to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. Kanyane, who was selected by the Fire with the 63rd overall pick, is under contract through the 2025 season, with a Club option for 2026. Per Club policy, financial terms were not disclosed.

"We are happy to welcome Geni to Chicago," said Chicago Fire FC General Manager Alex Boler, "He certainly fits the mold of the type of player we want to see at the Club with his athleticism, his personality, his natural defending ability and his ability to get forward. We see his potential at left back and believe that he can make a positive impact on the team while continuing to develop in our environment."

Kanyane, 23, joins the Fire after playing 4,292 career minutes with the University of Dayton, scoring four goals and registering seven assists as a defender. Kanyane helped to lead Dayton to a historic season in which the team reached as high as No. 5 in the country and earned the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Kanyane joins Denny Clanton (38th overall in 2004), Chris Rolfe (29th overall in 2005) and Dasan Robinson (supplemental round in 2006) as a University of Dayton selection by the Fire.

At the international level, Kanyane represented the South Africa U-20 Men's National Team and was a member of the 2018 U-20 Cosafa Cup championship team with South Africa.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC II signed defender Geni Kanyane to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. His contract will run through 2025, with a Club option for 2026.

Name: Geni Kanyane (pronounced: GEH-nee kan-YAH-nay)

Position: Defender

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 175 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 19, 2001

Hometown: Johannesburg, South Africa

Birthplace: Johannesburg, South Africa

Citizenship: South Africa

Previous Club: University of Dayton

