Toronto FC II Drops 1 - 2 to Chattanooga FC

May 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (3W-3L-2T, 11 points) fell to a 2-1 loss against against Eastern Conference leaders Chattanooga FC (6W-1L-2T, 21 points) on Friday evening at York Lions Stadium.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made wholesale changes from the side that started against New England Revolution II, with only Adisa De Rosario, Marko Stojadinovic and Nathaniel Edwards returning from Sunday's draw. Ythallo, Micah Chisholm, Tim Fortier, Lucas Olguin, Antone Bossenberry, Richard Chukwu, Joshua Nugent and Dékwon Barrow all entered the fray, resulting in ten Canadians featuring in the Young Reds' starting eleven at York Lions Stadium.

Chattanooga FC opened the scoring early, through a short corner routine which ended with Peter Plougmand heading home Tate Robertson's cross in the 11th minute.

The visitors doubled their advantage late through a late first half counter-attack, when Min-jae Kwak ran onto Peter Plougmand's pass and found the bottom-right corner in the 45th minute.

Seeking an attacking spark in the second half, Hassan Ayari, Patrick McDonald and Jahmarie Nolan were all introduced at half-time, with Malik Henry and Costa Iliadis taking to the pitch twenty minutes later.

TFC II pulled one back in the closing stages when Jahmarie Nolan controlled Patrick McDonald's pass and rifled a powerful effort beyond Eldin Jakupović in Chattanooga's goal.

The young Jamaican forward followed up his first start last Sunday with his first goal for TFC II on Friday. The 88th minute strike also marked American midfielder Patrick McDonald's first assist since joining the club ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

TFC II's late comeback, however, fell short as the conference-leading Chattanooga FC ultimately held on for the 2-1 result and three points from York Lions Stadium.

The Young Reds hit the road next to face New York City FC II on Thursday, May 15. Kick-off from Belson Stadium in Queens, New York City is set for 3:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Scoring Summary:

CFC - Peter Plougmand 11' (Tate Robertson)

CFC - Min-jae Kwak 45' (Peter Plougmand)

TOR - Jahmarie Nolan 88' (Patrick McDonald)

Misconduct Summary:

TOR - Micah Chisholm 35' (caution)

CFC - Callum Watson 79' (caution)

TOR - Dékwon Barrow 82' (caution)

Lineups:

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario (C); Marko Stojadinovic, Ythallo, Micah Chisholm; Nathaniel Edwards (Costa Iliadis 65'), Tim Fortier (Patrick McDonald 46'), Lucas Olguin, Antone Bossenberry (Hassan Ayari 46'), Richard Chukwu (Malik Henry 65'); Joshua Nugent (Jahmarie Nolan 46'), Dékwon Barrow

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Michael Sullivan, Andrei Dumitru, Joseph Melto Quiah

CHATTANOOGA FC - Eldin Jakupović; Tate Robertson, Logan Brown (Milo Garvanian 79'), Nathan Koehler, Farid Sar-Sar (C); Robert Screen, Nick Mendonca, Callum Watson, Daniel Mangarov (Colin Thomas 87'); Min-jae Kwak (Keegan Ancelin 63'), Peter Plougmand (Markus Naglestad 87')

Substitutes Not Used: Michael Barrueta, Ethan Dudley, Michael Bleeker

Notables:

Jahmarie Nolan scored his first goal for Toronto FC II.

Patrick McDonald recorded his first assist for TFC II.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.