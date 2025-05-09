New York City FC II Takes Hudson River Derby Scorefest over Red Bulls II

May 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II claimed a thrilling 5-2 win over rivals Red Bulls II in the first Hudson River Derby of the MLS NEXT Pro season. Seymour Reid starred with a hat-trick, while Evan Lim netted his first professional goal. Strong performances across the XI, including from goalkeeper Alex Rando, helped City come back from 2-1 down to record an emphatic victory at Belson Stadium in Queens.

Match Recap

The first Hudson River Derby of the season in MLS NEXT Pro took place on Friday night at Belson Stadium.

Head Coach Matt Pilkington made several changes to the side that lost to Inter Miami CF last time out, including handing first starts of the season to Leo Guarino and Pierce Infuso.

City set the tempo early on and took the lead after just six minutes through Seymour Reid.

The talented forward was found with a clever through ball from Peter Molinari and then proceeded to dink the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper.

Reid continued to be a threat during the early exchanges, racing through on goal before a heavy touch cost him the opportunity.

That lead lasted just shy of 12 minutes, however, as Matthew Dos Santos popped up to volley the ball into the net.

City then fell behind in the 35th minute after Adri Mehmeti smashed a shot in off the post from distance.

It was almost three for the visitors minutes later after a dangerous cross was headed goalwards-only for Alex Rando to produce an outstanding save to tip the ball around the post.

The second half saw two changes for City, as Piero Elias and Julien Lacher replaced Jacob Arroayve and Guarino.

A frenetic start to the half saw City produce several solid half-chances early on, before Rando was called into action in the 55th minute to deny Ibrahim Kasule.

Kasule then played a major role in levelling the game, flicking a City corner into his own net minutes later.

The momentum was now in City's favor, and they capitalized on it in the 65th minute thanks to Reid's second of the night.

The goal owed much to some wonderful wing play from Lacher down the right. His cross from the byline found Reid inside the six-yard box, and he turned the ball into the roof of the net.

Things got even better for Reid minutes later when he claimed his first career hat-trick.

The striker chased down a seemingly lost cause and was rewarded-the ball bounced over Aidan Stokes' head, leaving Reid to tap it into an empty net.

City then came within inches of a fifth after Sebastiano Musu's wicked curled effort from the right clipped the underside of the bar and bounced away to safety.

The hosts were then awarded a penalty after Musu was felled by Stokes in the area. Unfortunately for City, Reid missed the resulting spot-kick.

In the 84th minute, two more changes for City arrived, as Reid and Prince Amponsah departed and were replaced by Zidane Yáñez and Uriel Zeitz.

Lacher then danced through the defense before trying to square the ball to Zeitz-his pass running just behind the substitute.

City would finally find that previously elusive fifth goal in stoppage time after more great play by Lacher saw the ball end up at the feet of Evan Lim, 12 yards out-the midfielder netting his first professional goal.

That would prove to be the last act of the night on what was a memorable evening in Queens for Pilkington and his players-an emphatic 5-2 win in the Hudson River Derby, giving them a big three points.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a game against Toronto FC II on Thursday, May 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00PM ET.







