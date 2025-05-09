Crown Legacy FC Wins Overr Inter Miami CF II

May 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







MATTHEWS, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC secured a 4-2 victory over Inter Miami CF II on Friday night at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. The win marked the first home victory of the season, with captain Jack Neeley scoring a brace while Emmanuel Uchegbu and Daniel Moore each scored.

Miami jumped on the board quickly, with Alejo Ristano getting on the other end of a header at the back post in the third minute.

Uchegbu received the ball in the final third from defender Yves Tcheuyap and carried the ball across the penalty area, faking a shot before finishing with his left foot to level the match in the 15th minute.

The visitors took the lead back for the final time in the match in the 25th minute after Mateo Saja tapped in a shot on the back post from a cross send in by Idoh Zeltzer-Zubia.

In the 41st minute, forward Dylan Sing got wrapped up on a corner kick attempting to reach the ball on the back post, drawing a penalty. Neeley stepped up and converted going for the bottom left of goal.

CLFC took the lead late before the halftime break, with Uchegbu dancing through the backline and drawing the goalkeeper out of position before sliding a pass to Moore to get over the line.

Academy forward Rocket Ritarita helped secure the victory in the 89th minute after taking on a Miami defender one-on-one and drawing CLFC's second penalty of the match. Neeley again approached the spot and buried his shot by going top-left.

Crown Legacy FC (2-2-3, 10 points) hits the road to face off against Southern rivals Atlanta United 2 next Sunday, May 19. Kickoff at Fifth Third is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Post-Match Quote Sheet with Assistant Coach Kevin Sawchak and Defender Jack Neeley: Click HERE.

Match Notes:

Crown Legacy FC recorded its first home win of 2025.

Jack Neeley scored his first and second professional goals.

Emmanuel Uchegbu scored his first goal and registered his first assist of the season.

Emmanuel Uchegbu led all players in shots with four.

Daniel Moore scored his first professional goal.

Yves Tcheuyap recorded his first assist of the year. Scoring Summary:

3' - MIA - Alejo Ristano (Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida)

15' - CLFC - Emmanuel Uchegbu (Yves Tcheuyap)

25' - MIA - Mateo Saja (Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida)

42' - CLFC - Jack Neeley (Penalty)

45'+5' - CLFC - Daniel Moore (Emmanuel Uchegbu)

90' - CLFC - Jack Neeley (Penalty) Disciplinary Summary:

7' - CLFC - Erik Peña (Caution)

27' - MIA - Alejo Ristano (Caution)

45' - CLFC - Baye Coulibaly (Caution)

53' - CLFC - Yves Tcheuyap (Caution)

76' - CLFC - Isaac Walker (Caution)

79' - MIA - Preston Plambeck (Caution)

84' - CLFC - Yves Tcheuyap (Caution/Ejection)

Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:

Isaac Walker (GK); Daniel Moore, Wyatt Holt, Jack Neeley (C), Yves Tcheuyap; Baye Coulibaly, Erik Peña; Brian Romero (Rocket Ritarita - 65'), Andrej Subotić (Aron John - 65'), Dylan Sing (Leo Bartolović - 74'), Emmanuel Uchegbu (Jamie Smith - 90')

Unused Subs: Nick Holliday (GK); Assane Ouedraogo, Mikah Thomas; Ferna Ferreira; Barzee Blama

Inter Miami CF II Starting XI:

Uvan Schmid (GK); Samuel Basabe, Tyler Hall, Giovanni Ferrania Marchetti (C), Alejo Ristano; Cristian Ortiz (Yuval Cohen - 66'), Ricardo Montenegro (Bryan Destin - 87'), Bailey Sparks, Preston Plambeck; Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, Mateo Saja

Unused Subs: Dmytro (GK); Lesther Garcia; Santiago Ledesma, Derrek Martinez; Lovends Delinois







