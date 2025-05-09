Colorado Rapids 2 Compete in Second MLS NEXT Pro Shootout of the Season After 0-0 Draw against Houston Dynamo 2

May 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 (4-3-2, 14 pts.) drew 0-0 with Houston Dynamo 2 (5-3-1, 17 pts.) on Friday afternoon. The home side earned two points in the contest after winning the shootout in a 5-4 result.

Colorado was quick to grow into the match at SaberCats Stadium, with the midfielders providing quality passes for the front three of Alex Harris, Antony García and Kimani Stewart-Baynes. The first dangerous attempt of the half came from Stewart-Baynes as the first team forward maneuvered around the top of the box to put a shot just wide of the near post.

Minutes later, Harris found his best opportunity of the half, receiving a fast-paced through ball from Daouda Amadou, which he took with one hit, but goalkeeper Pedro Cruz was able to collect the shot.

The Colorado attacking play ramped up in the last 10 minutes of the half with multiple opportunities to find the back of the net thanks to crafty play and determination. Harris logged his second shot on target in the 42nd minute with Jaden Chan Tack finding the forward in the middle of the box. Harris popped the ball in the air off his right foot and turned to face goal for a half volley shot that was ultimately saved again by Cruz.

The half would end with a 0-0 scoreline with Colorado's offense on the edge of finding the opener.

The second half proved to be much of the same for Rapids 2 with the attack looking to find the break open goal. Colorado would be inches away from finding the game winner in the 87th minute after a foul was called in the midfield on Malik Pinto. Homegrown midfielder Sam Bassett serviced a long ball to the far end of the box where Daouda Amadou picked it up and found Josh Belluz on the far post with a floating ball. Belluz put a head to the ball, which popped off the post and took a bounce in Houston's favor to save the home side from three points lost.

As the final whistle blew, the two sides headed into a MLS NEXT Pro shootout to determine the winner of the extra point on the night. Ultimately, Houston took the two points on the final round of penalty kicks, converting on five consecutive kicks from the spot.

Rapids 2 play next on Sunday, May 18, against Real Monarchs at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is scheduled at 6:00 p.m. MT with coverage on MLSNEXTPro.com.







