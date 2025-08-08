Chicago Fire FC II Earns Extra Point in 3-3 Draw at New York City FC II

August 8, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

NEW YORK - Chicago Fire FC II (10-5-5-3, 38 points) came from behind twice to draw 3-3 against New York City FC II (7-8-6-2, 29 points) in regulation before earning an extra point with a 4-1 shootout win on Friday night at Icahn Stadium.

Claudio Cassano tallied his ninth goal of the season and Jason Shokalook scored his team-leading 12th goal to keep the Fire in third place in the Eastern Conference.

The hosts went up early with goals from Seymour Reid in the ninth and 21st minutes, but Chicago pulled one back in the 31st via an own goal. Justin Reynolds picked up a pass from Dylan Borso and made a run up the left flank. His pass across the goalmouth deflected off a defender and into the net.

Cassano leveled the score in the 37th minute when he collected a pass from Vitaliy Hlyut inside the box and sent a one-touch blast into the back of the net. The goal marked his 19th goal contribution of the season, as he leads the team with 10 assists and nine goals so far this year.

Max Murray scored in the 59th minute but the lead was once again cut down by the Fire shortly after a flurry of substitutions. Dean Boltz, Emir Herrera and Jhoiner Montiel stepped onto the field for Vitaliy Hlyut, Diego Konincks and Dylan Borso in the 69th minute, and just one minute later, Montiel chased down a poor clearance by the New York defense. Montiel dished the ball to Shokalook in the middle of the box, and the forward redirected it into the goal with one touch.

Chicago's Bryan Dowd made four important saves in regulation, as well as two in the penalty shootout, to guide the team to two points in New York.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II returns home to play host to Philadelphia Union 2 on Friday, August 15. Kickoff at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill., is set for 7:00 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass.

Box Score:

New York City FC II 3 (1):(4) 3 Chicago Fire FC II

Shootout:

New York City FC II: Reid (saved), Elias (scored), Baiera (saved)

Chicago Fire FC II: Shokalook (scored), Reynolds (scored), Boltz (scored), Diouf (scored)

Goals:

NYC - Reid (10) (Sunjic 1) (WATCH) 9'

NYC - Reid (11) (Cavallo 2) (WATCH) 21'

CHI - McCamy (Own Goal) 31'

CHI - Cassano (9) (Hlyut 3) (WATCH) 37'

NYC - Murray (1) (Musu 4) (WATCH) 59'

CHI - Shokalook (12) (Montiel 1) (WATCH) 70'

Discipline:

NYC - Musu (Yellow Card) 11'

NYC - Reid (Yellow Card) 83'

NYC - Sunjic (Yellow Card) 90+4'

NYC - Carrizo (Yellow Card) 90+5'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Dowd, D Pfrommer (D Kanyane, 57'), D Diouf, D Cupps, D Reynolds, M Konincks (capt.) (Herrera, 69'), M Hlyut (Boltz, 69'), M Nagle, F Borso (Montiel, 69'), F Shokalook, F Cassano

Substitutes not used: GK Molenda, D Oyegunle, M Calle, M Hyte, F Tchétchao

New York City FC II: GK Learned (capt.), D Baiera, D Murray, D McCamy, D Cavallo, M Carrizo, M Molinair, M Lim (Elias, 46'), F Musu (F Lacher, 80'), F Reid, F Sunjic

Substitutes not used: GK Klein, D Amponsah, D Tiao, M Guarino, D Lopez, M Duque, M Zeitz

Stats Summary: NYC / CHI

Shots: 18 / 14

Shots on Goal: 7 / 5

Passing Accuracy: 85.5% / 87.4%

Saves: 3 / 4

Corners: 6 / 2

Fouls: 10 / 5

Offsides: 1 / 1

Referee: Esad Omanovic

Assistant Referee 1: Robert Cordrey

Assistant Referee 2: Doug Clayton

4th Official: Gary Gutierrez







