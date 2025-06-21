Timbers2, Austin FC II Play to 1-1 Draw
June 21, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Portland Timbers 2 News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers2 shared points in a 1-1 draw with Austin FC II at Providence Park in a defensive battle under the Friday night lights. T2 was unable to secure the extra point in the penalty-kick shootout, with Austin FC II coming out on top, 5-4. Portland goalkeeper Lukas Burns recorded eight saves, while Gage Guerra scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season.
Player Notes
Guerra tallied his team-leading seventh goal of the 2025 campaign. Notably, Guerra is tied for the most goal contributions in MLS NEXT Pro this season with 11 (7G, 4A). Sawyer Jura tallied his first goal contribution of the year, an assist. Burns recorded eight saves in the match. Burns has the second-most saves across the league with 56.
Goal-Scoring Plays
POR - Gage Guerra (Sawyer Jura, Alex Bamford), 21st minute: With a pinpoint cross from outside the box, Jura set up Guerra, who headed the ball into the top left corner.
ATX - Micah Burton (Ervin Torres, Diego Abarca), 77th minute: Ervin Torres raced down the right sideline and crossed the ball to Micah Burton who slid in to score on the left side with his right foot.
Notes
Next Game
Next up, T2 will play Sporting KC II at Children's Mercy Victory Field on Saturday, July 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast live on MLSNEXTPro.com.
Timbers2 (4-7-3, 16pts) vs. Austin FC II (3-4-6, 18pts)
June 20, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)
Scoring Summary:
POR: Guerra (Jura, Bamford), 21
ATX: Burton (Torres, Abarca), 77
Shootout Summary:
1 ATX: Alastuey - Miss
1 POR: Pope - Goal
2 ATX: González - Goal
2 POR: Jura - Goal
3 ATX: CieÃ âºla - Goal
3 POR: Enriquez- Save
4 ATX: Gomez - Goal
4 POR: E. Izoita - Goal
5 ATX: Grogan - Goal
5 POR: Linhares - Goal
6 ATX: Abarca - Goal
6 POR: Santos - Miss
Misconduct Summary:
POR: Guerra (caution), 45+1
ATX: Fodrey (caution), 51
ATX: Thomas (caution), 52
POR: Moreno (caution), 60
ATX: González (caution), 64
POR: Santos (caution), 78
POR: Guerra (ejection), 84
Lineups:
POR: GK Burns, D Bamford, D Jura, D Pope, D Lund, M Moreno (Izoita, 80), M Enriquez, M Bunbury (Nùñez, 65), F Linhares, F Guerra, F Revaldo © (Santos, 65)
Substitutes Not Used: GK VanPelt, M Gallardo, D Nystrom, F White, F Walker, D Ondo
TOTAL SHOTS: 8 (Linhares, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 1 (Guerra, 1); FOULS: 17 (Guerra, 4); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 8
ATX: GK Farrar, D Thomas (CeiÃ âºla, 65), D Gomez©, D Van Rijn, D De Anda, M Gonzalez, M Torres Jr., M Barro, M Fodrey (Abarca, 65), M Burton (Grogan, 84), F Aperte
Substitutes Not Used: GK Alstrup, F Avila, D Cavalcante, D Bery
TOTAL SHOTS: 19 (Torres, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 9 (Three players tied, 2); FOULS: 14 (Jones Jr., 4); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 0
Referee: Trevor Wiseman
Assistant Referees: Kristin Patterson, Hunter Zachwieja
Fourth Official: Dion Coxe-Trieger
All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.
