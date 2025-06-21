Timbers2, Austin FC II Play to 1-1 Draw

June 21, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers2 shared points in a 1-1 draw with Austin FC II at Providence Park in a defensive battle under the Friday night lights. T2 was unable to secure the extra point in the penalty-kick shootout, with Austin FC II coming out on top, 5-4. Portland goalkeeper Lukas Burns recorded eight saves, while Gage Guerra scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season.

Player Notes

Guerra tallied his team-leading seventh goal of the 2025 campaign. Notably, Guerra is tied for the most goal contributions in MLS NEXT Pro this season with 11 (7G, 4A). Sawyer Jura tallied his first goal contribution of the year, an assist. Burns recorded eight saves in the match. Burns has the second-most saves across the league with 56.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Gage Guerra (Sawyer Jura, Alex Bamford), 21st minute: With a pinpoint cross from outside the box, Jura set up Guerra, who headed the ball into the top left corner.

ATX - Micah Burton (Ervin Torres, Diego Abarca), 77th minute: Ervin Torres raced down the right sideline and crossed the ball to Micah Burton who slid in to score on the left side with his right foot.

Notes

Next Game

Next up, T2 will play Sporting KC II at Children's Mercy Victory Field on Saturday, July 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Timbers2 (4-7-3, 16pts) vs. Austin FC II (3-4-6, 18pts)

June 20, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Scoring Summary:

POR: Guerra (Jura, Bamford), 21

ATX: Burton (Torres, Abarca), 77

Shootout Summary:

1 ATX: Alastuey - Miss

1 POR: Pope - Goal

2 ATX: González - Goal

2 POR: Jura - Goal

3 ATX: CieÃ âºla - Goal

3 POR: Enriquez- Save

4 ATX: Gomez - Goal

4 POR: E. Izoita - Goal

5 ATX: Grogan - Goal

5 POR: Linhares - Goal

6 ATX: Abarca - Goal

6 POR: Santos - Miss

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Guerra (caution), 45+1

ATX: Fodrey (caution), 51

ATX: Thomas (caution), 52

POR: Moreno (caution), 60

ATX: González (caution), 64

POR: Santos (caution), 78

POR: Guerra (ejection), 84

Lineups:

POR: GK Burns, D Bamford, D Jura, D Pope, D Lund, M Moreno (Izoita, 80), M Enriquez, M Bunbury (Nùñez, 65), F Linhares, F Guerra, F Revaldo © (Santos, 65)

Substitutes Not Used: GK VanPelt, M Gallardo, D Nystrom, F White, F Walker, D Ondo

TOTAL SHOTS: 8 (Linhares, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 1 (Guerra, 1); FOULS: 17 (Guerra, 4); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 8

ATX: GK Farrar, D Thomas (CeiÃ âºla, 65), D Gomez©, D Van Rijn, D De Anda, M Gonzalez, M Torres Jr., M Barro, M Fodrey (Abarca, 65), M Burton (Grogan, 84), F Aperte

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alstrup, F Avila, D Cavalcante, D Bery

TOTAL SHOTS: 19 (Torres, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 9 (Three players tied, 2); FOULS: 14 (Jones Jr., 4); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 0

Referee: Trevor Wiseman

Assistant Referees: Kristin Patterson, Hunter Zachwieja

Fourth Official: Dion Coxe-Trieger

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







