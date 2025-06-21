Carolina Core FC Narrowly Defeated by Eastern Conference Leaders New York Red Bulls II

June 21, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







High Point, NC - Carolina Core FC fell just short in a 2-1 defeat against the Eastern Conference-leading New York Red Bulls II, despite equalizing just before halftime.

Goal-Scoring Plays

NYRBII - Tanner Roseborough, 16th minute: Midfielder Rafael Mosquera drove inside and delivered a pass to Tanner Roseborough, who turned and fired home a shot from just outside the six-yard box.

CCFC - Glory Nzingo, 39th minute: After a quick passing play out of the back, defender Daniel Chica played a ball over the top into space for Glory Nzingo, who took a touch into the box before rifling the ball at the goal, ricocheting off the far post and in.

NYRBII - Nehuén Benedetti, 50th minute: Following a cross from out wide, the initial shot from Tanner Roseborough was blocked by Jathan Juarez but was then followed up by Nehuén Benedetti, who shot the ball into an empty net.

Postgame Notes

Glory Nzingo Becomes CCFC Joint-Top Goalscorer

Alex Sutton Stands Strong at the Back

Consistent Attacking Threat

CCFC vs. NYRBII | MLSNP Box Score

Glory Nzingo Becomes CCFC Joint-Top Goalscorer

Glory Nzingo found the back of the net on Saturday night with a clinical finish past New York Red Bulls II's backup goalkeeper, Austin Causey. The goal marked Nzingo's fifth of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, bringing him level with Facundo Canete as Carolina Core FC's joint top scorer this season. The Irish midfielder's strike was set up brilliantly by a precise long ball from defender Daniel Chica.

Alex Sutton Stands Strong at the Back

Alex Sutton delivered a solid performance in the backline, helping to hold down the defense. The CCFC goalkeeper recorded six saves and 10 goalkeeper recoveries, in addition to his active distribution, attempting 18 long balls during the match. The 25-year-old goalkeeper's presence on the pitch helped the defense stand up against the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference leaders.

Consistent Attacking Threat

Carolina Core FC has found the back of the net in four consecutive matches during MLS NEXT Pro and has seven goals in its last six games. Despite falling short against the Eastern Conference leaders, The Foxes created 15 total shot attempts and a match-high of 10 attempts within New York's penalty area. Carolina Core FC also had 20 successful dribbles on the night, more than doubling NYRBII's dribbles (7). In addition to his goal, Glory Nzingo was crucial in The Core's buildup play, carrying the ball forward with six successful dribbles- the highest in the match.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Paul Leonardi (Derek Cuevas - 64'), Kai Thomas, Ibrahim Covi, Daniel Chica, Jathan Juarez; Alenga Charles (Anthony Sumo Jr. - 80'), Aryeh Miller (David "Pachi" Polanco - 65'); Jacob Evans (Johnathan Bazaes - 70'), Facundo Canete; Glory Nzingo.

Substitutes not used - Andrew Pannenberg, Drake Hadeed, Josuha Rodriguez, Mateo Sarmiento, Zion Scarlett

New York Red Bulls II - Aidan Stokes (Austin Causey - 35'); Steven Sserwadda, Jair Collahuazo, Juan Esteban Gutierrez (Brooklyn Schwarz - 85'), Curtis Ofori; Aiden Jarvis, Adri Mehmeti; Nehuén Benedetti, Ronald Donkor (Dennis Nelich - 85'), Rafael Mosquera (Mijahir Jiménez - 72'), Tanner Rosborough

Substitutes not used - Copeland Berkley, Dylan Sullivan, Malick Dembele, Tim Logan, Caio Ramalho, Brooklyn Schwarz

Next Game

Carolina Core FC travels to the Historic Crew Stadium to take on Columbus Crew 2 on Saturday, June 28th, at 6:00 p.m. The match will be livestreamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs New York Red Bulls II

June 21st, 2025 - Truist Point (High Point, North Carolina)

Carolina Core FC record: 3-4-6 (17 points - 10th in the Eastern Conference)

New York Red Bulls II record: 10-2-2 (33 points - 1st in the Eastern Conference)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 1 0 1

New York Red Bulls II 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

NYRBII: Tanner Rosborough (Rafael Mosquera) - 16'

CCFC: Glory Nzingo (Daniel Chica) - 39'

NYRBII: Nehuén Benedetti - 50'

Misconduct Summary:

NYRBII: Aiden Jarvis (caution) - 25'

NYRBII: Steven Sserwadda (caution) - 45'

CCFC: Kai Thomas (caution) - 56'

NYRBII: Mijahir Jiménez (caution) - 90' + 6'

Referee: Izlen Peksenar

Assistant Referees: Patrick Slane, Tre Gaither

Fourth Official: Nicholas Strednak

Weather: Mostly cloudy, 84 degrees.

Attendance: 3,856

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







