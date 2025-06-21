Union II sit third in Eastern Conference; Unbeaten in nine of last 10

June 21, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II earned a road victory over Columbus Crew 2 on Saturday afternoon at Historic Crew Stadium. Columbus opened the scoring in the 22nd minute through Owen Presthus, but Philadelphia responded with an equalizer from forward Leandro Soria in the 30th minute. Midfielder Giovanny Sequera carried the momentum into the second half, putting Union II ahead with a header in the 48th minute. Forward Eddy Davis III added a third in the 72nd minute, securing all three points and a third consecutive win.

Philadelphia Union II return home to face New England Revolution II on Thursday, June 26 (7:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Columbus Crew 2 (1) - Philadelphia Union II (3)

Historic Crew Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Saturday, June 21, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Melvin Rivas

AR1: Donald Williams

AR2: Audra Fullen

4TH: Trevor Hadick

Weather: 87 degrees and partly cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

CLB - Owen Presthus (Alaouieh) 22'

PHI - Leandro Soria 30'

PHI - Giovanny Sequera 48'

PHI - Eddy Davis III 72'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CLB - Dylan Randazzo (caution) 13'

PHI - Rafael Uzcategui (caution) 52'

PHI - Pierce Holbrook (caution) 90+5'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Pierce Holbrook, Isaiah LeFlore, Rafael Uzcategui (Oscar Benitez 57'), Neil Pierre, Nick Pariano, CJ Olney, David Vazquez, Giovanny Sequera, Leandro Soria (Henry Bernstein 62'), Eddy Davis III, Sal Olivas (Stas Korzeniowski 62'), Giovanny Sequera.

Substitutes not used: Mike Sheridan.

Columbus Crew 2: Luke Pruter, Quinton Elliot (Alex Gimple 73'), Gianmarco Di Noto (Artem Grinblat 90+1), Dylan Randazzo, Christopher Rogers, Owen Presthus (Cooper Flanary 90+1'), Brent Adu-Gyamfi (Giorgio De Libera 73'), Nicolas Steve Rincon Jacobo, Ibrahima Sy, Anthony Alaouieh (Málcom Palacios 83'), Cristian Ortiz.

Substitutes not used: Juan José Granda Heras, Isaac Alexander Tortola, Deven Patel.

TEAM NOTES

Union II win their third consecutive match and are unbeaten in nine out of their last 10.

Midfielder Giovanny Sequera scored his third goal of the season.

Goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook racked up four saves.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.