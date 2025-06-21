Orange and Blue Outlast Chattanooga FC for Shootout Win in Second-Straight Shutout

MLS NEXT Pro

FC Cincinnati 2







FC Cincinnati 2 and Chattanooga FC played to a 0-0 draw Saturday night at Finley Stadium with the Orange and Blue taking two points from the match by way of a shootout win and scoreline of 8-7. FCC 2 have yet to see defeat in the shootout this season (4-0) and are unbeaten over their last three matches.

Nate Crockford, making his fourth start of the year, played an important part in the Orange and Blue taking two points against one of the Eastern Conference's top teams. Crockford made two saves in the match - both coming in the first half of play - and kept Chattanooga and Markus Naglestad off the scoresheet with a diving save in the 39th minute. Crockford picks up his first clean sheet of the year with the result and tallies the team's third.

Yamir Uculmana nearly found the winner for Cincinnati in the 64th minute but sent his lone shot attempt of the night off the right post. Uculmana showcased his individual ability and eye for goal after taking possession down the right wing and drove into the box and onto his left. Uculmana's low attempt had Eldin Jakupović beat, but struck the wrong side of the post.

Following the final whistle, FCC 2 and Chattanooga battled through an eight-round shootout with the Orange and Blue taking an extra point in the sudden death rounds. FCC 2 went eight for eight on their attempts with defender Andrei Chirila winning it after Crockford's save against Steeve Louis Jean.

FC Cincinnati 2 remain on the road for their next match against New York Red Bulls II on Sunday, June 29 at MSU Soccer Park in Montclair, New Jersey. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET with the match streaming live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 at Chattanooga FC

Date: June 21, 2025

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tennessee

Kickoff: 7:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 87 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CFC: 0-0-0

CIN: 0-0-0

CFC - None

CIN - None

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

CFC - Naglestad (Goal) | Robertson (Goal) | Garvanian (Goal) | Kwak (Goal) | Sar-Sar (Goal) | Ibarra (Goal) | Dudley (Goal) | Louis Jean (Saved)

CIN - Ikoba (Goal) | Schaefer (Goal) | Augee (Goal) | Locker (Goal) | Adnan (Goal) | Jimenez (Goal) | Daley (Goal) | A. Chirila (Goal)

LINEUPS

CFC: Eldin Jakupović, Milo Garvanian, Nathan Koehler (Jesus Ibarra 79'), Farid Sar-Sar (C), Tate Robertson, Daniel Mangarov (Ethan Dudley 79'), Steeve Louis Jean, Robert Screen (Logan Brown 79'), Jalen James (Min-Jae Kwak 64'), Markus Naglestad, Darwin Ortiz (Colin Thomas 64')

Substitutes not used: Michael Barrueta, J.P. Philpot, Nick Mendonca

Head Coach: Chris Nugent

CIN: Nathan Crockford, Andrei Chirila, Brian Schaefer, Noah Adnan, Will Kuisel (Dilan Hurtado 89'), Peter Mangione (Ben Augee 89'), Stiven Jimenez, Amir Daley (C), Stefan Chirila, Andrés Dávila (Carson Locker 74'), Yamir Uculmana (Tega Ikoba 67')

Substitutes not used: Slade Hall, Connor Stout, Jared Cardenas, Brandon Kristel, Yorkaeff Caicedo

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

STATS SUMMARY: CFC/CIN

Shots: 10 / 12

Shots on Goal: 2 / 3

Saves: 3 / 2

Corner Kicks: 2 / 7

Fouls: 11 / 16

Offside: 2 / 0

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CFC - Jalen James (Yellow Card) 29'

CFC - Robert Screen (Yellow Card) 47'

CFC - Milo Garvanian (Yellow Card) 49'

CIN - Amir Daley (Yellow Card) 66'

CFC - Farid Sar-Sar (Yellow Card) 90'+2

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Habeeb Hooshmand

Ast. Referees: Kevin Huet, Joshua Belk

Fourth Official: Celeste Roberts







