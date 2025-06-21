New York Red Bulls II Acquire Midfielder Nate Worth on Loan from Tampa Bay Rowdies

June 21, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls II have acquired midfielder Nate Worth on loan from the Tampa Bay Rowdies through the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, the club announced today.

"Nate (Worth) is a talented young midfielder that sees the game well" said Head Coach Michael Bradley, "He will be a great asset to our midfield core. Being a Red Bulls Academy product, he has a strong understanding of our principles and will fit in with the group."

The 18-year-old midfielder most recently played with USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies. Through two seasons with the club, he has made 30 appearances across all competitions. He scored his first career goal with the club in a 4-2 victory over Charleston Battery on July 28, 2024. The midfielder made his club debut on May 12, 2024 against Legion FC, making him the youngest midfielder to make his debut in Rowdies history at 17 years and 76 days old.

Prior to Tampa Bay, Worth played with FC Tulsa in the USL Championship. Across all competitions he made 23 appearances. The midfielder is the youngest player to make his debut with the club, doing so in a 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round matchup against Tulsa Athletic on April 6, 2023 at 16 years and 39 days old. Worth scored his first career USL Championship goal in a 5-2 win over Hartford Athletic on October 14, 2023.

Worth began his professional career with Red Bulls II. The Red Bulls Academy product made seven appearances for New York, making his debut on June 26, 2022 against El Paso Locomotive FC. He is the fifth-youngest player in Red Bulls II history to make their debut at 15 days and 120 days old.

On the international stage, Worth has represented the United States at various youth levels. He most recently featured for the U-18 National Team at the 2025 UEFA Friendship Cup where he appeared in all four matches. The side went undefeated defeating France, Argentina, Australia, and Portugal to clinch the 2025 UEFA Friendship Cup title. He also made four appearances for the U-15 United States National Team scoring his first international goal in a friendly match against U-15 Portugal on May 1, 2022. The midfielder made three appearances for the U-16 National Team and two for the U-19 National Team.

