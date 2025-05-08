New York Red Bulls II Travel to Belson Stadium to Face Hudson River Derby Rivals NYCFC II on May 9

HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls I (4-1-2, 15 pts)I to travel to Belson Stadium to face Hudson River Derby rivals NYCFC II (2-5-2, 9 pts) on May 9. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with coverage available on Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

New York are on a good run of form, earning eight points through their past four matches and are in second place in the Eastern Conference standings. They're coming off a 7-6 penalty kick shootout win over Carolina Core FC at MSU Soccer Park on May 4. Midfielder Rafael Mosquera opened up the scoring in the 20th minute volley home a deflection from defender Brooklyn Schwarz into the back of the net. Carolina evened the match in the 51st minute courtesy of a corner kick. Red Bulls II found the scoresheet again as Mosquera split two defenders and crossed a ball onto the six-yard box to midfielder Dennis Nelich who placed a shot into the bottom right corner. Core FC would equalize in the ladder end of stoppage time via a penalty kick. The match went on to a ten-round penalty kick shootout thriller. Goalkeeper Aidan Stokes made three saves and scored the winning penalty kick to secure two points.

NYCFC II are in a tough stretch losing their last three matches. They are 11th in the Eastern Conference and were last in action on May 4 facing Inter Miami CF II at Chase Stadium. New York City got an early lead in the 22nd minute courtesy of a Christopher Tiao header. Miami would go onto to score two goals in the 45th and 53rd minute to take the lead. NYCFC II would level the scoring in the 64th minute thanks to a Maximo Carrizo penalty kick. However, Miami went on to score two unanswered goals in the 84th and 96th minutes to give NYCFC II a 4-2 loss.

Through seven all-time MLS NEXT Pro matchups, the two sides are level with each team winning three matches and drawing one. The last edition of the Hudson River Derby took place on March 30 at Sports Illustrated Stadium. New York opened the scoring in the seventh minute when forward Wiktor Bogacz placed a deflection off the keeper into the bottom left corner. New York City responded in the 12th minute as Julien Lacher made a far post run and buried a shot into the back of the net. NYCFC II earned the lead in the 56th minute. Colin McCamy laced a shot from the top of the box into the bottom right corner. Red Bulls II equalized in the 67th minute thanks to a Mosquera shot placed into the bottom left corner from inside the box. The moment of the match came in the 86th minute, when midfielder Adri Mehmeti was pushed in the back in the box to draw a penalty kick. Forward Julian Hall smashed his attempt into the top left corner to secure a 3-2 victory.

Midfielder Ibrahim Kasule leads the active squad with three career goal contributions against NYCFC II.

Following Friday's match, Red Bulls II will return home to MSU Soccer Park on Sunday, May 18 to face New England Revolution II. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. ET with coverage available on MLSNEXTPRO.com.

