Real Monarchs Sign Attacker Diego Rocío to MLS NEXT Pro Deal

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announce the acquisition of Diego Rocío's homegrown priority from Philadelphia Union. RSL will send $100K guaranteed GAM ($50K in each of the 2025 and 2026 seasons), plus up to another $250K in incentive-based conditional GAM to the Union. Additionally, Philadelphia will retain some portion of any future sell-on percentage.

Aging out of RSL Academy after the current 2024-25 season, Rocío has inked his first professional contract with the Real Monarchs upon his arrival to the Beehive State, a 2025 MLS Next Pro deal, with the Major League Soccer portion of his contract commencing in 2026 through the 2028 season, with a Club option for 2029.

"New chapter, new colors. Every step of the journey led me here to Salt Lake," Rocío expressed on his way to the MLS NEXT Flex tourney with the RSL Academy U18 team. "I'm proud to wear the badge and will work everyday to earn it. I cannot wait to represent this city and connect with the fans. Big things ahead!"

Rocío, 17, arrives on the Wasatch Front days before MLS NEXT Flex, as the Claret-and-Cobalt U18 squad compete to win its group and punch a ticket into next month's MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. The striker made noise throughout MLS NEXT competitions last year, earning 2024 U17 Generation adidas Cup Most Valuable Player honors while leading Philadelphia Union to the title, also earning a 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star nod.

The San Diego native buried five goals throughout the duration of the knockout rounds, including back-to-back braces against Croatian side Hajduk Split and Brazilian side Flamengo. Rocío scored the first of Philadelphia's two goals in the Final against LA Galaxy, before slotting home his penalty kick in the 2-2 (5:4) shootout victory. Rocío was named a 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star contributing to the East's second-half attack in a 4-2 win.

Professionally, Rocio debuted with Philadelphia Union 2 in a 2-1 win over New England at Subaru Park on March 24, 2024. Rocio had four appearances with Union 2, all coming as second-half substitutions. Rocio's lone goal contribution came in his second professional match against Chicago, assisting David Vazquez in the 90+6 minute, in what would be the game-winning goal for a 3-2 home win.

Spending time with both the United States Youth National team and Mexico's Youth National Team setup, the dual-national has most recently been called up to the Mexico U18 squad, notching two appearances in September, 2024.

TRANSACTION: Real Salt Lake purchases the homegrown rights of Diego Rocio, signing Rocio to an MLS NEXT Pro contract for the 2025 season

Player Information:

Name: Diego Rocio

Position: Forward

Height: 5'7"

Date of Birth: September 5th, 2007

Age: 17

Hometown: Escondido, CA

Citizenship: Mexico / United States

How Acquired: Philadelphia Union

Real Monarchs enjoy a bye week before traveling to Colorado in the MLSNP edition of the Rocky Mountain Cup on Sunday, May 18, with kickoff slated for 2:30p MT via MLSNEXTPro.com. The Monarchs return home to close out the month of May on Wednesday, May 28, hosting Portland Timbers 2, in a rematch of the Monarchs' season-opening 3-2 win at America First Field. All Monarchs tickets will be available at the door of the gameday venue.

