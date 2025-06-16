Real Monarchs Defeat Houston Dynamo 2 in Shootout Following 1-1 Draw

June 16, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs (4-5-2, 6th in the West) battled back to force penalties against Houston Dynamo 2 (5-4-5, 4th in the West), earning two points with a 5-4 shootout win following a regulation draw.

The Real Monarchs starting XI featured four changes from its last match against Tacoma Defiance on June 11. Max Kervliet, Aiden Hezarkhani, Gio Calderon, and Omar Marquez inserted into the lineup in place of Mason Stajduhar, Maximus Jennings, Diego Rocio, and Brayan Sandoval for the Monarchs' second match of a two game week.

The best attempt in the half came from a quick restart, Ruben Mesalles drove down the left line before providing a threatening ball across the turf for Jesus Barea who took a deft touch in the box to manipulate the ball for a low driven shot.

The visitors struck first in the 50th minute. Houston recovered the ball off a clearance and played it wide to the left, then drove a low cross into the box for a simple tap-in finish by Josh Bolma.

The home side pressed heavily in search of an equalizer, getting into dangerous positions to generate multiple close chances in the Houston penalty area during the final ten minutes of the match.

As a result of the persistent pressure, a penalty was awarded to Real Monarchs in the 93rd minute. Barea blasted the ensuing penalty into the net sending the Houston goalkeeper diving the opposite direction.

Real Monarchs will travel to Swangard Stadium to face Vancouver Whitecaps 2 on June 29th at 5:00 p.m. MT.

SLC 1 (5): 1 (4) HOU

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

HOU: Josh Bolma (Exon Arzu) 50': Houston moved the ball quickly around the 18-yard box, creating an opportunity for Arzu to send in a low cross into the six-yard box, where Bolma finished with an easy tap-in.

SLC: Jesus Barea (unassisted) 90+3': Barea calmly fired the Salt Lake penalty into the upper right corner for the equalizer.

Shootout Summary:

SLC: Zack Farnsworth

HOU: Sebastian Rodriguez

SLC: Jesus Barea

HOU: Isaac Mwakatuya (Miss)

SLC: Brayan Sandoval (Miss)

HOU: Noah Betancourt

SLC: Owen Anderson

HOU: Stephen Annor Gyamfi

SLC: Liam O'Gara

HOU: Juan Viveros

SLC: Ruben Mesalles

HOU: Mattheo Dimareli (Miss)

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Max Kerkvliet; Wes Charpie, Zack Farnsworth, Gio Calderon, Ruben Mesalles; Aiden Hezarkhani (Brayan Sandoval 46'), Liam O'Gara, Griffin Dillon © (Ousman Touray 64'), Omar Marquez (Maximus Jennings 77'), Owen Anderson; Jesus Barea

Subs not used: Jude Wellings, Bennett Ewing, Prince Abban

Houston Dynamo 2 (4-2-3-1): Pedro Oliveira; Juan Viveros, Gavin Wolff, Daniel Barrett, Isaac Mwakatuya; Josh Bolma (Jayden Puna 70'), Sebastian Rodriguez ©, Noah Betancourt, Lionel Gitau (Enrique Correa 59'), Andy Batioja (Exon Arzu 4' (Mattheo Dimareli 70')); Stephen Annor Gyamfi

Subs not used: David Garcia, Angel Jaimes

Stats Summary: SLC / HOU

Shots: 17 / 10

Shots on Goal: 6 / 1

Corner Kicks: 6 / 1

Fouls: 14 / 13

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC: Griffin Dillon (Yellow Card 18')

SLC: Ruben Mesalles (Yellow Card 25')

HOU: Isaac Mwakatuya (Yellow Card 34')

SLC: Omar Marquez (Yellow Card 77')

SLC: Owen Anderson (Yellow Card 80')







