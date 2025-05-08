FC Cincinnati 2 Kick off MLS NEXT Pro Matchweek against Chicago Fire FC II

May 8, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 and Chicago Fire FC II kick off the upcoming MLS NEXT Pro matchweek on Friday, May 8, at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. Match start is set for 3 p.m. ET and will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 at CHICAGO FIRE FC II - FRIDAY, MAY 9, 2025 - 3 P.M. ET - SEATGEEK STADIUM

Keep up with all things FC Cincinnati 2 @FCCincinnati 2 on X, Instagram and Facebook.

FC CINCINNATI 2/MATCHUP NOTES

The Last Meeting - Chicago won the first meeting of the season against the Orange and Blue back in March by a scoreline of 2-1. Cincinnati scored just four minutes into the match as Andrei Chirila scored his first professional goal. Fire II matched Chirila's goal just six minutes later, and a Cincinnati own goal in the 50th minute gave the visitors all three points on the afternoon.

Friday's match will be the second meeting of a three match season series between the two sides with the final match coming on September 10 at SeatGeek Stadium.

A Long Road Run - Friday's match is the first of three consecutive road matches for the Orange and Blue. FCC 2 will play just three matches in May, all of which are on the road, before returning to Scudamore Field on June 3 against Philadelphia Union II. Cincinnati then face another three-match road stretch beginning June 15.

Six of the team's next eight matches will be away from Scudamore Field with the Orange and Blue playing just two home matches between May 9 and July 5.

A First Clean Sheet - Cincinnati's 0-0 result against Atlanta United 2 marked the first clean sheet of the year for the Orange and Blue after tallying seven in 2024. Goalkeeper Paul Walters was forced into making just one save in the match before making a crucial save in the shootout to give Cincinnati the advantage.

The Orange and Blue have conceded eight goals through six matches and are tied for the fifth-fewest goals conceded in MLSNP.

Turning the Tide Against Chicago - Cincinnati earned their first-ever win against Chicago last season, a 5-0 result at Scudamore Field on July 28. Although the Orange and Blue dropped the first of a three match season series in 2025, Cincinnati have taken points in three of the last four against Chicago.

Extra Points - The Orange and Blue have played to draws in two matches this season and taken an extra point in both shootouts. Cincinnati have won both shootouts by a scoreline of 5-3 and have been perfect in their attempts so far.

Scouting Chicago Fire FC II

Record: 3-4-0 (9 points)

Standings: 10th, Eastern Conference

Last Three: 5-1 win vs Orlando City B (May 2) | 2-0 loss at Toronto FC II (April 25) | 5-0 win at Huntsville City FC (April 20)

Head Coach: Mike Matkovich (First Season)

Leading Scorer: 2 - Claudio Cassano

Chicago Fire FC II host FC Cincinnati 2 at SeatGeek Stadium on Friday afternoon following a dominant 5-1 win over Orlando City B on May 2. The result snaps a run of two consecutive matches without a goal for Fire II and the highest scoring output since April of 2024. Fire II reached the Conference Semifinal after finishing fourth in 2024 and will look to make a deeper run in 2025.

Five different Fire II players found the back of the net against Orlando, with eight having a hand in those goals. Chicago has adopted a score by committee approach, as midfielder Claudio Cassano is the only Fire II player with more than one goal. Cassano has been dangerous in attack for Chicago as he sits tied for the third for the most shots (23) and shots on target (11) in MLS NEXT Pro.

Despite Cassano's efforts - and the aforementioned five-goal outburst against OCB - Fire II have scored just 11 goals on the year and rank in the bottom half of goals scored in MLSNP. The offseason signing of Chicago Fire FC's MLS SuperDraft pick forward Dean Boltz and return of second year midfielder Harold Osorio should help elevate the Chicago attack, with Boltz tallying his first goal of the campaign against Orlando. Osorio has played just three matches through the team's first seven but tallied nine goals in 16 appearances in 2024.

Fire II are one of four teams in MLSNP yet split points this season. It's been all or nothing for Chicago thus far with strong defensive performances leading the way in their wins. Fire II have allowed just two goals across those three wins with one shutout performance against Toronto FC. Patrick Los, Fire II's first choice keeper, made three saves in the contest. Los played 19 matches last season, earning four clean sheets and making 70 saves last year.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.