Huntsville City Football Club Vists Carolina Core this Saturday
May 8, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Huntsville City FC is on the road this weekend for their first matchup of the season against Carolina Core FC. Kickoff is Saturday at 6PM CT, airing live on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV. The Boys in Blue are currently ranked #2 in the league and are hungry to bring a win back to the Rocket City.
Here are a few things to know heading into the weekend:
It's the first time HCFC faces Carolina Core this season.
Yellowhammer Brewing will be hosting HCFC's official watch party
HCFC returns home next Saturday at 7PM for a rivalry match against Chattanooga.
The May 17th match will be Kids Night- come celebrate Marshall the Mascot's birthday with fun activities for the whole family.
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 8, 2025
- Match Preview: Chattanooga FC at Toronto FC II - Chattanooga FC
- Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs. Inter Miami CF II - Crown Legacy FC
- Huntsville City Football Club Vists Carolina Core this Saturday - Huntsville City Football Club
- Real Monarchs Sign Attacker Diego Rocío to MLS NEXT Pro Deal - Real Monarchs
- FC Cincinnati 2 Kick off MLS NEXT Pro Matchweek against Chicago Fire FC II - FC Cincinnati 2
- New York Red Bulls II Travel to Belson Stadium to Face Hudson River Derby Rivals NYCFC II on May 9 - New York Red Bulls II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville City Football Club Stories
- Huntsville City Football Club Vists Carolina Core this Saturday
- Atlanta United II Comes to Huntsville City FC on Saturday
- Huntsville City FC Wins 4-0 against Inter Miami II
- Inter Miami II Comes to Huntsville City FC on Sunday
- Huntsville City Football Club Hosts Chicago Fire II