Huntsville City Football Club Vists Carolina Core this Saturday

Huntsville City FC is on the road this weekend for their first matchup of the season against Carolina Core FC. Kickoff is Saturday at 6PM CT, airing live on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV. The Boys in Blue are currently ranked #2 in the league and are hungry to bring a win back to the Rocket City.

Here are a few things to know heading into the weekend:

It's the first time HCFC faces Carolina Core this season.

Yellowhammer Brewing will be hosting HCFC's official watch party

HCFC returns home next Saturday at 7PM for a rivalry match against Chattanooga.

The May 17th match will be Kids Night- come celebrate Marshall the Mascot's birthday with fun activities for the whole family.

