Timbers2 Face Austin FC II on Friday Night

June 19, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Timbers2 closes out their June slate on Friday night as they play host to Austin FC II at Providence Park; kickoff is 8 p.m. (Pacific). It is the first meeting between the two teams this season.

The Storyline

T2 (4-7-2, 15pts) is looking to halt a three-game losing streak, despite averaging two goals per game over that same three-game stretch. Forward Kyle Linhares scored twice in a 3-2 loss to Ventura County FC on June 11, bringing his goal total to five on the season - one short of team leader Gage Guerra. Both Guerra and Linhares are tied for third among MLS NEXT Pro leaders with four assists each.

Austin FC II (3-4-5, 16pts) enters it third match of the month - all on the road. They are coming off a 2-1 victory over in-state rival North Texas SC on June 14, with goals scored by Jorge Alastuey and Micah Burton; it was the team's third win of the season. Forward Peter Grogan leads the team with three goals.







