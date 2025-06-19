Huntsville City FC Signs Forward Alioune Ka from Cornell University

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City FC announced today the signing of forward Alioune Ka, a standout from Cornell University, ahead of the second half of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Ka, 21, joins the club following an impressive collegiate career with the Big Red. A native of North Richland Hills, Texas, Ka earned First Team All-Ivy honors in 2024, wrapping up his time at Cornell with 50 appearances and 30 starts, totaling 16 goals and six assists across four seasons.

In 2024, Ka was a driving force for Cornell's attack, starting 18 of 19 matches and tallying eight goals and three assists, including four game-winning goals-a career high. His performances helped propel the team to a 12-2-2 record and a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Prior to college, Ka played for Solar Soccer Club and Richland High School (TX), where he was named All-District 3-6A Midfielder MVP in 2019. Known for his pace, size, and finishing ability, the 6'1" forward brings a proven scoring touch and attacking versatility to the HCFC frontline.

Ka becomes the latest addition to Huntsville City FC's continued investment in young, high-upside talent with the potential to contribute immediately.







