Timbers Midfielder David Da Costa Named 2025 MLS All-Star

June 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Major League Soccer announced today that Portland Timbers midfielder David Da Costa has been named a coach's selection to the 26-man roster for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game.

Da Costa is set to participate in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game against the top players of LIGA MX on Wednesday, July 23 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. The MLS All-Star roster was selected through a combination of fan voting (12 players), designations by MLS All-Star Head Coach Nico Estévez of Austin FC (12 players), and a pair of selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Da Costa earns his first MLS All-Star recognition in his debut year with Portland. The 24-year-old signed with the Timbers as a Designated Player ahead of the 2025 season and has since tallied two goals and eight assists in 18 appearances for the club.

Halfway through his first season in Green and Gold, Da Costa's eight assists lead the team and rank as second most in the league. Notably, he tied the club record for second-most assists through the first half of a season, joining Diego Valeri and Evander as the only players to reach eight or more assists through Portland's first 17 matches of a campaign.

The Portuguese attacker also leads the Timbers this season in minutes played (1,519), scoring chances created (34) and successful crosses (18), while ranking second in goal contributions behind Antony (13) and leading all Timbers attackers in passes (774).

Da Costa becomes Portland's 10th MLS All-Star and marks the Timbers' first back-to-back All-Star selections since 2019. He joins Evander (2024), Diego Chara (2019), Diego Valeri (2018, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2013), Darlington Nagbe (2016), Liam Ridgewell (2016, 2014), Will Johnson (2014, 2013), Donovan Ricketts (2013), Rodney Wallace (2013), and Jack Jewsbury (2011).

The MLS All-Star Game at Q2 Stadium will be available to watch in English, Spanish, and French on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass now through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

2025 MLS All-Star Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC / Voted In), Brad Stuver (Austin FC / Coach's Selection), Yohei Takaoka (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Coach's Selection)

DEFENDERS (8): Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection), Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Voted In), Michael Boxall (Minnesota United FC / Voted In), Alex Freeman (Orlando City SC / Voted In), Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union / Coach's Selection), Andy Najar (Nashville SC / Coach's Selection), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati / Coach's Selection)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Voted In), David Da Costa (Portland Timbers / Coach's Selection), Evander (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake / Voted In), Jeppe Tverskov (San Diego FC / Coach's Selection), Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire FC / Coach's Selection)

FORWARDS / WINGERS (9): Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC / Commissioner's Pick), Tai Baribo (Philadelphia Union / Voted In), Denis Bouanga (LAFC / Voted In), Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC / Coach's Selection), Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano (San Diego FC / Commissioner's Pick), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection), Brandon Vazquez (Austin FC / Coach's Selection), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Voted In)







