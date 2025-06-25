Inter Miami CF II Falls to Chicago Fire II at Chase Stadium

June 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II (4W-9L-2D, 14 points) fell 1-3 to Chicago Fire II (6W-4L-3D, 22 points) at Chase Stadium, despite a historic milestone from defender Tyler Hall. The center back captained the side and marked his 63rd appearance for Inter Miami II-becoming the all-time leader in appearances for the Club.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami CF II took the pitch with Matias Marin in goal; Theo Vorenkamp, Hall, Daniel Sumalla and Cesar Abadia-Reda made up a back line of four; Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, Ricardo Montenegro, Bailey Sparks and Alejandro Flores in the midfield; with Mateo Saja alongside Daniel Pinter leading the team's attack.

Match Action

Inter Miami II started strong, generating attacking chances in a tightly contested first half. In the 33rd minute, Saja appeared to open the scoring, but his effort was ruled out for offside. IThe team continued to control possession and applied sustained pressure, but it was the visitors who struck first. In the closing minutes of the half, Chicago's Jason Shokalook opened the scoreline with a solo effort, giving the visitors a lead at the break.

Inter Miami II responded shortly after the restart. Ten minutes into the second half, Zeltzer-Zubida initiated a quick counterattack and found Pinter, who smashed a left-footed strike into the top corner to level the match at 1-1. The goal marked Pinter's third of the season, while Zeltzer-Zubida registered his fourth assist of the 2025 campaign.

Chicago regained the lead in the 77th minute when Richard Fleming scored a header. The forward added a second in the 86th to seal a brace and the 1-3 scoreline.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami II will host Atlanta United 2 in more MLS NEXT Pro action on Sunday, June 29 at 7 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium.

Stats

Possession:

MIA - 59%

CHI - 41%

Shots:

MIA - 19

CHI - 18

Saves:

MIA - 2

CHI - 5

Corners:

MIA - 2

CHI - 6

Fouls:

MIA - 12

CHI - 11







