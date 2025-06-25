Revolution II Visit Philadelphia Union II on Thursday

June 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







CHESTER, Penn. - New England Revolution II (4-4-4, 20 pts.) begin a two-match week with a midweek contest at regional rival Philadelphia Union II (6-1-4; 24 pts.) on Thursday night. The 7:00 p.m. kickoff at Philadelphia's Subaru Park airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with Jake Griffith on the play-by-play.

New England returns to action following a bye last weekend. In the team's most recent match, Revolution II were defeated by FC Cincinnati 2, 1-0, on June 15 at Gillette Stadium. New England's attack generated several chances to find the back of the net, tallying 19 total shot attempts and seven on frame but Brian Schaefer's 40th-minute tally proved to be the difference for the visitors. Revolution II forward Marcos Dias led the attacking efforts with a game-high six key passes, while Homegrown defender Damario McIntosh tallied two shots on target.

Revolution II's defeat to FC Cincinnati 2 featured performances from two Revolution Academy players in 16-year-old Easton, Mass. native Judah Siqueira and 18-year-old Javaun Mussenden. Siqueira recorded two key passes in an 18-minute shift off the bench, and has appeared in seven matches this season, including two starts, with one goal scored. Mussenden posted a full 90-minute shift against FC Cincinnati 2, his eighth appearance of the 2025 campaign.

On the defensive end, goalkeeper Max Weinstein has suited up to start New England's last three consecutive matches. A native of Montpelier, Vt., Weinstein has tallied a 1-1-1 record through his three matches started this season. New England has logged four clean sheets this season, tied for fourth-most in MLS NEXT Pro and one shy of the league lead. Revolution II's 15 goals conceded are tied for third-fewest leaguewide.

Fellow New England native Michael Tsicoulias has also seen minutes in each of the team's last three matches. Tsicoulias, a Revolution Academy graduate, registered a 26-minute appearance off the bench in the June 15 fixture, tallying one shot on frame. The 22-year-old forward from Newton, Mass. continues to progress in his role with the club since signing his first professional contract with Revolution II last month.

Philadelphia poses a formidable test for New England, as the Union II's defense has conceded just eight tallies this season, fewest in MLS NEXT Pro. Union II also leads MLS NEXT Pro with a +17 goal differential. Thursday's match is the second of three meetings between the two Eastern Conference rivals, who previously battled to a scoreless draw in the season opener on March 9 at Gillette Stadium. New England and Philadelphia are knotted at 5-5-1 through 11 matches in the all-time series.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #13

New England Revolution II at Philadelphia Union II

Thursday., June 26, 2025

7:00 p.m. ET

Subaru Park

(Chester, Penn.)







