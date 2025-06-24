Timbers2 Set to Host Club's First Ever Match in Eugene, Oregon

June 24, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers2 is set to host the club's first-ever match in Eugene, Oregon, on August 3, the club announced today. The historic event will feature an MLS NEXT Pro matchup between T2 and the Real Monarchs with a 6 p.m. (Pacific) kickoff at Civic Park.

"We are excited to bring T2 to Eugene and expand our homebase outside of the Portland area for a night. Kidsports is doing great things in the Eugene community and have built a beautiful stadium in Civic Park," Timbers CEO Heather Davis shared. "This partnership will allow us to connect with our fans based in Eugene and build upon the great work they are doing in the local community."

Civic Park is Eugene's newest premier sports venue destination, featuring a grandstand of 2,500 seats, an expansive concourse to host food trucks, locker rooms, a press box and a large digital scoreboard. Civic Park's construction was recently funded and completed by the Eugene Civic Alliance in partnership with Kidsports, which are both private nonprofits situated at Civic Park and provide the community with wide variety of youth sports and activities in Eugene.

"Kidsports is incredibly excited and honored to host the Portland Timbers' T2 team here in Eugene at Civic Park on Sunday, August 3," Kidsports Executive Director Beverly Smith shared. "The opportunity for our community to see up front and close the emerging talent of the legendary MLS Portland Timbers is a one-of-a-kind opportunity. The Timbers history and rich tradition combined with Civic Park's own historic lore and legacy, will make for a memorable game day experience."

Tickets to the match are $11.50 and on sale here. For every ticket purchased, $2 will go back to Kidsports to help support and grow youth athletics in Eugene.







