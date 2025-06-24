Huntsville City FC Hosts Summer Sale Field Day at Wicks Family Field

June 24, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Huntsville City FC is excited to invite fans to Summer Sale Field Day at Wicks Family Field on Saturday, July 12, from 8 AM to 2 PM-a free community event full of summer fun, sales, and soccer.

Fans can take the field for open play, meet HCFC players during autograph sessions, and shop for exclusive discounts on official team merchandise as low as $5. Enjoy delicious food and beverages specials on-site as you soak in the sun and celebrate summer with fellow supporters.

Whether you're looking to refresh your HCFC gear, meet your favorite players, or just enjoy a day at the stadium, this is a can't-miss event for fans of all ages.

WHAT: HCFC Summer Sale Field Day

WHEN: Saturday, July 12 | 8 AM - 2 PM

WHERE: Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium

COST: Free and open to the public







