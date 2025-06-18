Crown Legacy Comes to Huntsville City FC this Friday

June 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

This Friday, June 20th, Huntsville City FC returns to Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium for a meaningful match against Crown Legacy. It's First Responders Night - presented by Huntsville Hospital and TOC - and we're honoring the everyday heroes who keep our community safe. The Boys in Blue are coming off a hard-fought 1-0 win over Atlanta United II, and they're ready to keep the momentum going. Kickoff is at 7 p.m., but the celebration starts well before that. Here are a few things to know ahead of Friday's match, airing live on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV at 7 p.m.

1. First Responder Vehicles on Display: Firetrucks, SWAT vehicles, and more will be stationed outside the stadium for fans of all ages to explore and snap photos with.

2. Honoring Our Hometown Heroes: We're recognizing local police, firefighters, EMTs, and first responders and want to say thank you by offering $10 discounted tickets found here.

3. Family-Friendly Ticket Deals: Kids' tickets are just $5, and there's a special 2-for-1 section deal-perfect for making this a family night out.

4. Concession Specials: All night long, enjoy $3 hot dogs and $4 soft drinks while cheering on the Boys in Blue.







