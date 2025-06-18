Chattanooga FC and Hovi Dry Goods Bring High Quality Headwear to Fans

June 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) and Hovi Dry Goods have partnered together to bring an exciting new line of high quality headwear to Chattanooga's loyal supporter base.

"We are always looking for opportunities to partner with local businesses because we believe deeply in amplifying all that Chattanooga has to offer," said Chattanooga FC Director of Marketing Calvin Claggett. "Hovi brings a level of product and merchandise option our fans have never experienced before and we're excited for the official release and to see the hats all around the 423."

"We are proud to partner with a great club like CFC to bring fans stylish and high-quality headwear options, showcasing their CFC pride," said Ross Bailey, Hovi Dry Goods Co-Founder. "As a fellow local business we believe that this partnership will strengthen the bonds within our Chattanooga community."

Fans will be able to purchase the very first line of Hovi and CFC hats beginning on Wednesday, June 18th at the club's brick-and-mortar shop at 191 River St, Chattanooga, TN 37405.

The hats will also be available for purchase at the club's merch shop inside the Ultra Club at Finley Stadium at the upcoming match on Saturday, June 21st against FC Cincinnati 2. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. with kick-off set for 7:00 p.m.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 18, 2025

Chattanooga FC and Hovi Dry Goods Bring High Quality Headwear to Fans - Chattanooga FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.