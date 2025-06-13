Match Preview: Chattanooga FC at New York Red Bulls II

June 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release









Chattanooga FC huddle

(Chattanooga FC) Chattanooga FC huddle(Chattanooga FC)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - There will be a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday afternoon as league leaders Chattanooga FC travels to face second-place New York Red Bulls II.

CFC is coming off a resilient, come-from-behind 3-3 draw and 5-4 shootout win over Inter MiamI CF II, while RBNY put in a resounding 5-2 victory at Crown Legacy FC back on June 4th.]

The only previous meeting between the two clubs took place on Decision Day on the final matchday of the 2024 campaign, which ended in a 1-1 draw and 7-6 shootout win for CFC.

This will be the first match between the two clubs at MSU Soccer Park and the only meeting during the regular season between the sides.

Coach's Corner

Head Coach Chris Nugent previewed Sunday's match.

"We need to match their energy and efficiency and try and prevent them from doing what they do best," said Nugent. "We need to impose our principles as well. If you allow any team to go to their strengths, it could be a difficult day, and that's the same for us. When we play to our strengths, it takes the opponent out of the game.

Nugent was asked if the encounter felt like a playoff game already or a regular season, business-as-usual match.

"I would say it's a bit of both. No one game during the season is going to win or lose you the league. It's about our actions and behaviors. With there being playoffs at the end of the season, we are always gearing towards that and wanting to win the last match of the season. But until you get that point of either reaching or securing a playoff spot, it's always business as usual mentality. We want to win and control every game. We want to have our influence on it. If we do the things we are good at, we will be able to compete with anyone in the league. We know there are teams coming for us. New York have had a great season themselves and they are in a similar position as us and they will feel they have something prove. There's probably a bit more to the game because of that. When we went to Huntsville, that was a 1 vs 2 game at the time and the guys responded and played well there, so I expect the same thing this time around."

Know the opponent

New York Red Bulls II recently announced a coaching change. Former Head Coach Ibrahim Sekagya will be promoted to become first team assistant coach for New York Red Bulls. The match against CFC will be his last in charge of RBNY II.

The club announced this week that former U.S. men's national team captain Michael Bradley will become Head Coach of New York Red Bulls II, with his first match in charge being on June 21 at Carolina Core FC.

RBNY is on a four-match winning streak and off to its best start through 12 matches in club history.

Ibrahim Kasule has five goals on the season and scored his first career MLS NEXT Pro hat-trick last time out. He is the club's all-time leading goalscorer. Kasule has a joint team-leading three assists on the season alongside Nehuén Benedetti.

Watch party

The club's official watch party will take place at Gate 11 Distillery Inside the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo terminal, 1400 Market St Suite 108, Chattanooga, TN 37402.

Match info

Venue: MSU Soccer Park | Montclair, New Jersey

Kick-off: 2:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 15

Broadcast: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV | Talent: Jake Griffith

Internet Radio: CFC on Mixlr | Talent: Gabriel Schray

Referees:

Alex Beehler

Head Referee

Sharon Gingrich

Assistant Referee 1

Ariel Raban

Assistant Referee 2

Logan Reeves

4th Official

Images from this story







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 13, 2025

Match Preview: Chattanooga FC at New York Red Bulls II - Chattanooga FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.