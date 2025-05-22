Sporting KC II Hosts LAFC 2 at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Friday Night Matchup

May 22, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II welcomes LAFC 2 to Children's Mercy Victory Field to kick off Memorial Day weekend with a Friday night showdown. The game is set to begin at 6 p.m. CT with a live stream available on MLSNEXTPro.com. Tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10.

These two teams last met on MLS NEXT Pro's 2024 Decision Day on October 6. SKC II came back from down 3-1 to take a 4-3 victory, but came up just short of making the playoffs, missing out by just a few points. Forward Medgy Alexandre scored in the match for his third goal of the season and already has one goal just 10 matches into the 2025 campaign.

The defense has been the story of SKC II in their last two matches as they have not conceded in either of their last two games, blanking Austin FC II and The Town FC in consecutive contests. Former Academy goalkeepers Jacob Molinaro and Jack Kortkamp earned the clean sheets, both their firsts of the season.

Head coach Istvan Urbanyi and the rest of the SKC II squad are still in search of their first win despite the stout defensive efforts in their most recent matches. They have gotten goals from seven different goal scorers, all with one goal apiece.

Pacing the team in assists this season is returning player Maouloume Goumballe and his two assists. He ranks second in minutes played behind midfielder, SKC Academy product and team captain Cielo Tschantret who has played in every minute of SKC II's nine MLS NEXT Pro matches.

Defender and Academy alum Nati Clarke has started nine consecutive matches as well, notching over 700 minutes in his second full season as a professional soccer player. He has been joined in defense by first-teamer and 16-year-old US Youth National Team defender Ian James on five occasions. James made his first team debut in Austin earlier in Sporting Kansas City's MLS season.

LAFC 2 has yet to win a road match this season, earning all three wins at their home stadium at Cal State Fullerton. Othoniel Gonzalez Junior is back for his second season at the helm of the Black and Gold's second team. His leading scorer so far this season is 18-year-old midfielder Matthew Evans, who has four goals nd two assists in six starts.

Following the showdown on Friday, SKC II will host Colorado Rapids 2 on Sunday, June 1st, to close out a three-match homestand at Children's Mercy Victory Field. Tickets for all SKC II home matches are on sale at SeatGeek.com, and fans can follow SKC II on X, Instagram and Facebook to keep up with the team.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 10

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. CT

Location: Children's Mercy Victory Field (Kansas City, Missouri)

Tickets: SeatGeek.com

Watch: MLSNEXTPro.com

