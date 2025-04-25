Real Salt Lake Signs Free-Agent Attacker Johnny Russell

April 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake today added free-agent winger and long-time Major League Soccer veteran Johnny Russell to its 2025 roster, the 35-year-old Scot and former Sporting Kansas City captain eligible to compete in this weekend's Claret-and-Cobalt match against San Diego FC (5:30p MT, Snapdragon Stadium / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+).

"We are pleased to add an accomplished MLS veteran to our team," said RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid. "Johnny has seen virtually everything possible on and off the field during his storied career in both the U.S. and in the U.K., and we believe in his leadership, his work ethic and skillset."

The author of 67 goals in 232 matches across all competitions in seven seasons with Sporting KC, Russell has been a thorn in RSL's side over the years, as the series' all-time leading scorer all time in matches between the two clubs, having scored five in league play and seven in all competitions against RSL. Russell now arrives in Utah as the highest-scoring Scottish-born player in MLS history. Born on April 8, 1990, Johnathon Simpson Snedden Russell arrived in Kansas City via transfer from English club Derby County FC in January, 2018. A cult-hero at the club, he was named club captain ahead of the 2021 season.

In 2021, Russell scored in eight consecutive games as part of a run where he tallied 15 goals in 19 matches over the second half of the campaign. Russell was named the club's MVP in 2020 and 2022, as well as Offensive Player of the Year in 2018, 2019 and 2021. During the recent 2022-24 campaigns, Russell scored 24 goals in 104 games across MLS, Open Cup and Leagues Cup matches for Kansas City.

"I'm really excited at the opportunity to come here; it's a young, exciting team that are going in a great direction and I'm lucky to be a part of it. Again, really excited to get going and can't wait to get out there.

I've been on the receiving end of the RSL fan base's - let's say 'enthusiasm' plenty of times so it's always in good fun, always competitive games with RSL and KC.

Utah is one of the places I've enjoyed coming, so hopefully I can turn some of those opinions around. I'm someone who wears my heart on my sleeve, plays with a lot of pride and fiery passion, so I'm hoping that those fans see that, and they appreciate that, and turns a few folks in my favor."

Russell has 14 career caps for Scotland and scored his first international goal during a European Championship Qualifier in San Marino on March 24, 2019. He has also represented Scotland at the U-19 and U-21 levels.

Russell also represented Scotland at under-19 and under-21 level. He was first named in the Scotland squad in 2012, and made his full international debut in November 2014. Russell previously scored 93 goals during a 12-year professional career in England and his native Scotland. Russell developed in the Dundee United Academy in Scotland before making his professional debut for the top-flight Scottish Premiership club in May 2007 at age 17. He spent most of the following three seasons out on loan and marked his first Dundee United start with a goal in the 2009 Scottish FA Cup. After scoring 23 goals from 2010-2012, Russell's final season at Dundee saw him produce a team-best 20 goals.

Russell joined Derby County in the summer of 2013 and marked his debut for the Rams with his first of nine goals in the 2013-14 English Championship as Derby fell just short of promotion to the EPL. He totaled 18 goals over the next two seasons.

Prior to the Derby County transfer, Russell previously played for Dundee United, Forfar Athletic and Raith Rovers

