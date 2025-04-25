Inter Miami CF II Travels to Huntsville City FC

April 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II (2W-3L-1D, 7 points) returns to MLS NEXT Pro action on Sunday, April 27, with a road matchup against Huntsville City FC (2W-1L-2D, 10 points). The match at Wicks Family Field in Huntsville, Alabama is set to get underway at 7 p.m. ET.

Fresh off a thrilling 3-2 defeat over in-state rivals Orlando City B, the Herons will look to continue building momentum in what promises to be an exciting encounter against the Alabama-based outfit.

Where to Watch

Previous Meetings

Inter Miami II has met Huntsville City FC on six occasions since the opposition's inaugural season in the 2023 campaign. The Herons claimed a 2-0 away victory in the most recent encounter, during Matchweek 26 of last season, a result that eliminated Huntsville from playoff contention. That match also featured a 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Goal of the Year nominee by former Inter Miami forward Ryan Carmichael.

In the 2024 season, Inter Miami II dominated Huntsville with three victories out of three matches. The all-time series favors Inter Miami II with four wins, one draw, and one loss.

Scouting Report

Currently sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference, Huntsville City FC come into this matchup after a 5-0 win against Chicago Fire FC II. The hosts will rely heavily on forward Christian Koffi, who leads the team with four of their 13 total goals and remains their key attacking threat.

