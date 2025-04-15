Inter Miami CF II Dominates Orlando City B to Earn Three Points

April 15, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (2W-3L-1D, 7 points) secured a thrilling 3-2 win over in-state rivals Orlando City B at IMG Academy, extending their unbeaten run in the fixture to five matches.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami CF II took the pitch with Ivan Schmid in goal; Alejo Ristano, Tyler Hall, captain Giovanni Ferraina and Samuel Basabe made up a back line of four; Ricardo Montenegro and Bailey Sparks as the double pivot; Preston Plambeck, Santiago Morales, and Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida in the midfield; and Mateo Saja leading the team's attack.

Notably, the match featured professional debuts from goalkeeper Schmid and Lesther García, with Schmid earning Man of the Match honors. Goals came from Hall, Saja, and Zeltzer-Zubida.

Match Action

During the first half, Inter Miami II dominated possession and presented many attacking threats. In the 16th minute, a precise free kick from Zeltzer-Zubida found Hall near the back post to push in the ball, opening the scoreline for the Herons. Orlando responded quickly with a goal from the edge of the box to level the match.

Minutes before the break, a great cross from Sparks set up Saja to finish with a great backheel flick to restore Inter Miami II's advantage.

The second half continued in similar fashion with the Herons dominating play and delivering the most chances. In the 55th minute, a build-up play ended with Zelter-Zubida burying the shot from outside the 18-yard box to double the team's lead.

Inter Miami II maintained a comfortable advantage throughout the second half, but Orlando City B pulled one back near the final whistle with a penalty converted by Shak Mohammed after 10 minutes of added time.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami II will have a week's rest before traveling to Alabama to visit Huntsville City FC in more MLS NEXT Pro action on Sunday, April 27 at 7 p.m. ET at Wicks Family Field.

Stats

Possession:

MIA - 54%

ORL - 46%

Shots:

MIA - 9

ORL - 14

Saves:

MIA - 3

ORL - 3

Corners:

MIA - 2

ORL - 5

Fouls:

MIA - 21

ORL - 17

