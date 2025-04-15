Tacoma Defiance Hosts Oakland Roots SC Tonight in the Third Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

April 15, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance hosts USL Championship side Oakland Roots SC in the Third Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday, April 15 at Starfire Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Paramount+).

Defiance advanced to face Oakland by defeating USL League One side Spokane Velocity 2-1 in the Second Round on April 2 at Starfire Stadium.

Tacoma is most recently coming off a 3-2 loss to LAFC2 on Thursday, April 10 at Titan Stadium. Osaze De Rosario scored a brace in the contest and now leads all of MLS NEXT Pro with five goals.

Per the policy determined by U.S. Soccer and Major League Soccer, due to Sounders FC's inclusion in the 2025 editions of both Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup, Tacoma Defiance is participating in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in place of the organization's First Team. Defiance is one of eight MLS NEXT Pro teams that entered in the tournament.

Following Tuesday's match, Tacoma travels to Sporting KC II on Wednesday, April 23 at Swope Park Stadium (4:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Paramount+

Talent: Joe Malfa & Ricky Lopez-Espin

