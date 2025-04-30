Tickets for Tacoma Defiance's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Match against the Portland Timbers Now on Sale

April 30, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release







TACOMA, WASH. - Tickets for Tacoma Defiance's 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 matchup against the Portland Timbers on Tuesday, May 6 are now on sale. Fans can purchase a ticket to the match for $10 via Ticketmaster. Next Tuesday's match is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT at Starfire Stadium, with a national broadcast on Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Network.

Unlike Defiance matches in MLS NEXT Pro play, a ticket is required for entry at Tuesday's match. Fans do have the option to purchase tickets onsite at the gates of Starfire Stadium on matchday while supplies last.

Defiance faces Portland after advancing to the Round of 32 by defeating the Washington Athletic Club, Spokane Velocity and Oakland Roots SC in the competition's earlier rounds. Portland enters the tournament in the Round of 32 as one of 16 MLS teams competing in this year's Open Cup. Per the policy determined by U.S. Soccer and Major League Soccer, due to Sounders FC's inclusion in the 2025 editions of both Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup, Tacoma Defiance is participating in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in place of the organization's First Team. Defiance is the only remaining MLS NEXT Pro team of the eight that entered the tournament.

Following two 4-1 wins over Sporting KC II and St. Louis CITY2 last week, Tacoma Defiance travels to Ventura County FC on Friday, May 2 at William Rolland Stadum (7:00 p.m. / Apple TV) for facing the Portland Timbers in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on Tuesday, May 6 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Paramount+, CBS Sports Network).

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.