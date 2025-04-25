Chicago Fire FC II Falls 2-0 at Toronto FC II

April 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release









Chicago Fire FC II defender Jean Diouf

(Chicago Fire FC II) Chicago Fire FC II defender Jean Diouf(Chicago Fire FC II)

North York, Ontario - Chicago Fire FC II (2-4-0-0, 6 points) fell 2-0 against Toronto FC II (3-2-1-0, 10 points) Friday night at York Lions Stadium in North York, Ontario.

After exchanging flurries of possession with Chicago, Toronto opened the scoring in the 36th minute. Malik Henry beat his defender to the ball, then put a ball across goal that Dekwon Barrow tapped in for the opening goal.

The sides returned from the locker room with a similar outlook, with Toronto pressing high before receding into a strong defensive bank. Chicago nearly got on the board on two occasions regardless, with Claudio Cassano having a point-blank shot saved miraculously by Adisa de Rosario, then hitting the woodwork in the 69th minute.

Toronto won a penalty kick in the 84th minute, handing the ball to defender Ythallo to take. Chicago goalkeeper Patrick Los made a diving stop to his right, but Hassan Ayari pounced on the rebound to double the lead for the Young Reds for good.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II kicks off a two-game homestand with a Friday night matchup against Orlando City B on May 2. First kick is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT and the match will be available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook

Box Score:

Toronto FC II 2:0 Chicago Fire FC II

Goals:

TOR - Barrow (1) (Henry 1) (WATCH) 36'

TOR - Ayari (1) (WATCH) 84'

Discipline:

None

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Los, D Borso, D Diouf, D Konincks (capt.), D Calle, M Williams, M Nagle, M Fleming (Montiel, 67'), F Hlyut (Richards, 58'), F Boltz (Shokalook, 58'), F Cassano

Substitutes not used: GK Stechnij, M Berg

Toronto FC II: GK De Rosario, D Ythallo, D R. Fisher, D Chukwu, M M. Fisher (Bossenberry, 6'; Olguin, 87'), M Stojadinovic, M Sullivan (capt.), M Cimermancic (Dumitru, 61'), F Henry (Edwards, 68'), F Barrow (Nolan, 61'), F Ayari (Iliadis, 87')

Substitutes not used: GK Wilson, D Kapor, M McDonald

Stats Summary: TOR / CHI

Shots: 12 / 17

Shots on Goal: 5 / 5

Passing Accuracy: 80.1% / 87.2%

Saves: 5 / 3

Corners: 1 / 5

Fouls: 12 / 7

Offsides: 4 / 0

Referee: Melvin Christopher

Assistant Referee 1: Vasyl Dzykh

Assistant Referee 2: Joey Filipic

4th Official: Yusri Rudolf

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.