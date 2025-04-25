Chicago Fire FC II Falls 2-0 at Toronto FC II
April 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chicago Fire FC II News Release
North York, Ontario - Chicago Fire FC II (2-4-0-0, 6 points) fell 2-0 against Toronto FC II (3-2-1-0, 10 points) Friday night at York Lions Stadium in North York, Ontario.
After exchanging flurries of possession with Chicago, Toronto opened the scoring in the 36th minute. Malik Henry beat his defender to the ball, then put a ball across goal that Dekwon Barrow tapped in for the opening goal.
The sides returned from the locker room with a similar outlook, with Toronto pressing high before receding into a strong defensive bank. Chicago nearly got on the board on two occasions regardless, with Claudio Cassano having a point-blank shot saved miraculously by Adisa de Rosario, then hitting the woodwork in the 69th minute.
Toronto won a penalty kick in the 84th minute, handing the ball to defender Ythallo to take. Chicago goalkeeper Patrick Los made a diving stop to his right, but Hassan Ayari pounced on the rebound to double the lead for the Young Reds for good.
NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II kicks off a two-game homestand with a Friday night matchup against Orlando City B on May 2. First kick is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT and the match will be available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook
Box Score:
Toronto FC II 2:0 Chicago Fire FC II
Goals:
TOR - Barrow (1) (Henry 1) (WATCH) 36'
TOR - Ayari (1) (WATCH) 84'
Discipline:
None
Chicago Fire FC II: GK Los, D Borso, D Diouf, D Konincks (capt.), D Calle, M Williams, M Nagle, M Fleming (Montiel, 67'), F Hlyut (Richards, 58'), F Boltz (Shokalook, 58'), F Cassano
Substitutes not used: GK Stechnij, M Berg
Toronto FC II: GK De Rosario, D Ythallo, D R. Fisher, D Chukwu, M M. Fisher (Bossenberry, 6'; Olguin, 87'), M Stojadinovic, M Sullivan (capt.), M Cimermancic (Dumitru, 61'), F Henry (Edwards, 68'), F Barrow (Nolan, 61'), F Ayari (Iliadis, 87')
Substitutes not used: GK Wilson, D Kapor, M McDonald
Stats Summary: TOR / CHI
Shots: 12 / 17
Shots on Goal: 5 / 5
Passing Accuracy: 80.1% / 87.2%
Saves: 5 / 3
Corners: 1 / 5
Fouls: 12 / 7
Offsides: 4 / 0
Referee: Melvin Christopher
Assistant Referee 1: Vasyl Dzykh
Assistant Referee 2: Joey Filipic
4th Official: Yusri Rudolf
Images from this story
|
Chicago Fire FC II defender Jean Diouf
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 25, 2025
- Toronto FC II (2) - Chicago Fire FC II (0) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Chicago Fire FC II Falls 2-0 at Toronto FC II - Chicago Fire FC II
- Sporting KC II Faces Colorado Rapids 2 Sunday Afternoon at the University of Denver - Sporting Kansas City II
- Inter Miami II Comes to Huntsville City FC on Sunday - Huntsville City Football Club
- Revolution II Host New York City FC II on Saturday Afternoon - New England Revolution II
- Real Salt Lake Signs Free-Agent Attacker Johnny Russell - Real Monarchs
- Toronto FC Loan Markus Cimermancic to Toronto FC II - Toronto FC II
- Inter Miami CF II Travels to Huntsville City FC - Inter Miami CF II
- Chattanooga FC II to Compete in UPSL Beginning in Fall 2025 - Chattanooga FC
- FC Cincinnati 2 Look to Carry Winning Momentum into Afternoon Clash with Atlanta United 2 - FC Cincinnati 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC II Stories
- Chicago Fire FC II Falls 2-0 at Toronto FC II
- Chicago Fire FC II Drops Road Match at Huntsville City FC
- Chicago Fire FC II Falls 3-2 at New York Red Bulls II
- Chicago Fire FC II Earns 2-1 Road Win over FC Cincinnati 2
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Diego Konincks to Short-Term Agreement