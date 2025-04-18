Toronto FC II Draws Carolina Core FC

April 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II (2W-2L-1T, 7 points) earned a point against Carolina Core FC (1W-2L-2T, 7 points) with a 1-1 draw in their home opener at York Lions Stadium on Friday evening, before the visitors won the extra point in the MLS NEXT Pro shootout.

Toronto FC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini enforced six changes from the side that started in the 1-0 road win against Inter Miami CF II last week. Shafique Wilson, Mark Fisher, Micah Chisholm, Patrick McDonald, Andrei Dumitru and Dékwon Barrow came in for Adisa De Rosario, Reid Fisher, Richard Chukwu, Malik Henry, Lucas Olguin and Charlie Sharp.

The Foxes opened the scoring in the 31st minute, when Glory Nzingo's long-range effort found the net courtesy of a looping deflection beyond goalkeeper Shafique Wilson.

The Young Reds found an instant response and levelled the scores two minutes later. On the play, Michael Sullivan and Hassan Ayari neatly combined to set up Dékwon Barrow with a close-range shot. Barrow's effort, however, came off the woodwork and American midfielder Patrick McDonald was on hand to tap home the rebound and make it one apiece.

The 33rd minute strike marked the former Hoosier's first professional goal on his first start for Toronto FC II.

With both sides unable to convert any other goalscoring opportunities in regular time, the two Eastern Conference clubs played out an MLS NEXT Pro shootout, with Carolina Core FC taking the extra point on the night in a 4-1 result.

Next up, the Young Reds welcome Chicago Fire FC II for their second meeting of the season on Friday, April 25. Kick-off from York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Scoring Summary:

CCFC - Glory Nzingo 31' (Facundo Canete)

TOR - Patrick McDonald 33'

Shootout Summary:

CCFC - Jacob Evans - goal (1:0)

TOR - Hassan Ayari - miss (1:0)

CCFC - Alex Sutton - goal (2:0)

TOR - Ythallo - goal (2:1)

CCFC - Drake Hadeed - goal (3:1)

TOR - Dékwon Barrow - miss (3:1)

CCFC - Juan Pablo Rodriguez - goal (4:1)

Lineups:

TORONTO FC II - Shafique Wilson; Marko Stojadinovic, Mark Fisher, Ythallo, Micah Chisholm; Michael Sullivan (C), Patrick McDonald, Andrei Dumitru (Costa Iliadis 86'); Nathaniel Edwards (Malik Henry 86'), Hassan Ayari, Dékwon Barrow

Substitutes Not Used: Lucas Olguin, Joseph Melto Quiah, Jahmarie Nolan

CAROLINA CORE FC - Alex Sutton; Jathan Juarez, Aryeh Miller, Daniel Chica, Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Zion Scarlett (Paul Leonardi 68'); Alenga Charles (Drake Hadeed 90+2'), Facundo Canete; Glory Nzingo (Derek Cuevas 81'), Jacob Evans (C), David Polanco (Yekeson Subah 68')

Substitutes Not Used: Andrew Pannenberg, Cristian Gregoire, Jonathan Bazaes

Notables:

Patrick McDonald started his first match and scored his first goal for Toronto FC II.

Micah Chisholm also started his first match for TFC II.

With tonight's result, Toronto FC II's all-time Home Opener record moves to 4W-1L-5T (United Soccer League, USL League One and MLS NEXT Pro).

