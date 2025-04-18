Carolina Core FC Wins Penalty Shootout to Secure Two Points at Toronto FC II

April 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto, CA - Carolina Core FC earned two more points on the road, this time in Toronto, thanks to a goal from midfielder Glory Nzingo and a PK shootout victory led by goalkeeper Alex Sutton.

Goal-Scoring Plays

CCFC - Glory Nzingo, 31st minute: After receiving a pass from Facundo Canete outside of the box, Glory Nzingo completed a dribble before chipping Toronto FC II's goalkeeper from distance.

TOR - Patrick McDonald, 33rd minute: Following a cross into the six-yard box, Theo Rigopoulos hit the goal post, leading to a tap-in by Patrick McDonald.

Postgame Notes

Glory Nzingo got his first start for Carolina Core FC in Friday night's match against Toronto FC II. The Irish midfielder made an instant impact, completing a dribble through midfield and putting The Foxes ahead with a masterful chip over the top of the goalkeeper in the 31st minute of the game. In addition to getting on the scoresheet, Glory led the team in chances created (2) and maintained an 88% accurate pass rate (29/33 passes completed). After playing 81 minutes in regulation time, the Swansea loanee can be proud of a standout performance that was critical to the result for The Foxes.

Caroline Core FC's imperious defensive display was integral to the points earned in Toronto. Alex Sutton made three crucial saves during the game to keep Toronto at bay, which now serves as the most saves he has made in an MLS NEXT Pro game this season. Sutton was also responsible for six recoveries for The Foxes and saved a penalty during the penalty kick shootout. In front of Sutton, midfielder Aryeh Miller made his first start of the season in the CCFC defense, contributing six defensive actions throughout the match, including three recoveries and two clearances. Overall, The Foxes combined for 13 total clearances, with CCFC defender Daniel Chica leading the match with six clearances.

After Glory Nzingo scored the initial goal to place Carolina Core FC in the lead, Toronto FC II was quickly able to equalize the match, setting the stage for a Penalty Kick Shootout. The Foxes would go on to dominate the shootout, with three consecutive penalties made and an extra point-sealing save from goalkeeper Alex Sutton, helping to claim the shootout victory. Carolina Core FC has retained its excellent form in PK Shootouts from its inaugural season in 2024, winning two of two possible shootouts this season.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Aryeh Miller, Daniel Chica, Zion Scarlett (Paul Leonardi - 68'), Jathan Juarez; Facundo Canete, Alenga Charles (Drake Hadeed - 90'+2), Glory Nzingo (Derek Cuevas - 81'), Jacob Evans; David "Pachi" Polanco (Yekeson Subah - 68').

Substitutes not used - Jonathan Bazaes, Cristian Gregoire, Andrew Pannenberg.

Toronto FC II- Shafique Wilson; Marko Stojadinovic, Mark Fisher, Ythallo Ryckelm Rodrigues de Olivera; Micah Chisholm, Michael Sullivan, Patrick McDonald, Andrei Dumitru (Constantinos Iliadis - 86'), Nathaniel Edwards (Malik Henry - 86'); Hassan Ayari, Dékwon Barrow.

Substitutes not used - Gianni Cimini, Luca Olguin, Joseph Melto Quiah, Jahmarie Nolan.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC continues its road trip, traveling to take on Atlanta United 2 on Wednesday, April 23, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 pm ET.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Toronto FC II

April 18th, 2025 - York Lions Stadium (Toronto, Ontario)

Carolina Core FC record: 1-2-2 (7 points - 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto FC II record: 2-2-1 (7 points - 7th in the Eastern Conference)

Scoring Summary:

CFCC: Glory Nzingo (Facundo Canete) - 31'

TOR: Patrick McDonald - 33'

Misconduct Summary:

N/A

Referee: Fabrizio Stasolla

Assistant Referees: Anton Hadzhiyski, Reda Fazazi

Fourth Official: Nivin Raizada

Weather: Cloudy, 59 degrees.

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

